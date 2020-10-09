Cardi B defends estranged husband Offset after fan calls him a “bad man”

Rapstress Cardi B has responded to a fan who referred to Offset as a "bad man" on Twitter.

Cardi B has defended her estranged husband, Offset. Despite going through a public divorce with the Migos rapper, the rapstress still wants doesn't want fans to think bad of him.

On Thursday (Oct 8) The "WAP" hitmaker stood up for Offset after a fan described him as a "bad man."

The 27-year-old rapstress quickly addressed the fans comment, while detailing the ways Offset has helped her to build her career.

Cardi took to Twitter and wrote "He a dumbass not a bad man," in a since-deleted tweet.

The star further explained "...cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else."

Cardi added "Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not."

Offset asked Cardi B to take him back after cheating on stage back in 2018. Picture: Getty

Another user tweeted “We don’t like Offset sis and it’s our right to drag him when we see fit.”.

Cardi clapped back writing “I don’t give a f*ck if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father.”

The star continued. “I will slap the sh*t out of you in curtesy of Kulture. If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her sh*t.”

The post comes less than a month after Cardi revealed she filed for divorce from Offset.

Last month, Cardi took to Instagram Live to let her fans know that they "grew apart" and dispelled rumours of Offset cheating on her.

Cardi and Offset secretly got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in 2018.

The pair had previously separated year after being engaged due to Offset's infidelity. However, they got back together.

Earlier this week, Cardi took to Instagram and shared a post, where she claimed she's "single, bad and rich ...".

Offset "liked" the post, seemingly showing there is no bad blood between them.