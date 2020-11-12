Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' Hindu goddess photoshoot

The rapper was accused of cultural appropriation for mimicking a Hindu goddess.

Cardi B has apologised for mimicking a Hindu goddess in a photoshoot after receiving major backlash online.

The 'WAP' rapper, 28, recently featured on the cover of Footwear News magazine ahead of the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok.

On the cover, Cardi can be seen holding a red trainer in her hands with many arms appearing behind her, imitating the Hindu goddess Durga who is traditionally depicted as having several arms.

While Cardi was said to be 'paying homage' to the religious figure, many viewed the photoshoot as cultural appropriation and took to social media to accuse her of being disrespectful.

"Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation," wrote one user, "she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture".

Cardi later posted a video apologising for the photoshoot and insisted that she meant no harm.

"When I did the Reebok shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about," Cardi said.

"And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say I’m sorry. That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion. I wouldn’t like people to offend my religion."

Meanwhile, Cardi recently reconciled with husband Offset and called off their divorce after initially filing back in December.

