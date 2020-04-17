Beyoncé surprises Disney fans with stunning ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ performance

The singer made a surprise appearance on the star-studded Disney Family Sing-A-Long last night.

Beyoncé shocked viewers of ABC's Disney Family Sing-A-Long yesterday (16 Apr) with a gorgeous performance of the Pinocchio classic 'When You Wish Upon A Star'.

The 38-year-old singer wasn't announced in the official line-up, which also included Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and the original cast of High School Musical.

"I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you," said Bey, mentioning Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund before launching into her stunning piano-led rendition.

IF BEYONCÉ PROMISES WE ARE GOING TO GET THRU THIS THEN WE ARE GOING TO GET THRU THIS! pic.twitter.com/CwIUOqrbEO — Armani 👊🏾 (@elusivewizard) April 17, 2020

After her performance, Bey added, "Please hold onto your families tight. Please be safe, don’t give up hope. We’re going to get through this, I promise. God bless you."

Beyoncé is already a certified member of the Disney family, having voiced Nala in 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Elsewhere during the show, Ariana Grande provided her own backing vocals in her rendition of 'I Won't Say I'm In Love' from Disney's Hercules during a multiscreen performance.

Demi Lovato and Michael Buble performed a duet of 'A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes' from Cinderella, while Christina Aguilera delivered a powerhouse version of 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' from the original version of The Lion King.

In addition, the original cast of High School Musical - including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman - reunited to perform 'We're All In This Together'.