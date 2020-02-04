Wendy Williams slams Beyoncé & Jay Z for sitting down during Super Bowl national anthem

4 February 2020, 15:35

Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem.
Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem. Picture: Getty

The talk show host, 55, slammed the couple whilst wearing Beyoncé's Ivy Park clothing.

Wendy Williams wasn't happy about Beyoncé and Jay Z's decision to sit down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl last weekend.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sit down during Super Bowl national anthem sparking controversy

During the notorious Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old talk show host blasted the couple for not Stan ding during Demi Lovato's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

"You understand all eyes are on you, and you shoulda stood up," said Wendy. "If you don’t like our country, then…" she tailed off, before sitting back and crossing her arms.

Wendy Williams said Beyoncé and Jay Z "should have stood up" during the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
Wendy Williams said Beyoncé and Jay Z "should have stood up" during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Picture: The Wendy Williams Show

"I don't know about you, and our country might be in a bad way," she said beforehand, "but there's no place I'd rather live than America".

"Some of the first songs I learned in my life, even as a little girl... 'America The Beautiful', 'Oh Say Can You See', and all that other stuff."

Wendy added that as a child, she would take trips with her mother and father to visit historical American landmarks like the Statue Of Liberty, The Empire State Building, The Liberty Bell and The White House.

Beyonce and Jay Z were among many attendees who stayed seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. (Pictured here at the Roc Nation Brunch in January 2019.)
Beyonce and Jay Z were among many attendees who stayed seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. (Pictured here at the Roc Nation Brunch in January 2019.). Picture: Getty

"And Jay," she continued, "you might be an NFL owner and I get that and respect [that], but you don't own all the NFL. You own this much," she said as she pinched her fingers together.

"And Beyonce, I love my Ivy Park dress..." she added before standing up and modelling the form-fitting burgundy dress from the 'Lemonade' singer's latest apparel drop.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation is in partnership with the NFL, giving the rapper a say in what artists perform at major NFL events, including the Super Bowl.

After last year's Super Bowl, Jay drew controversy when he announced his partnership with the NFL – a league which have been accused of blackballing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyoncé News!

Latest Beyonce News

Beyoncé & Jay-Z spark controversy after staying seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowll

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sit down during Super Bowl national anthem sparking controversy
Beyoncé pays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post
Beyoncé fans hilairiously react to Kim Kardashian seemingly not receiving a PR box for Ivy Park

Beyonce fans troll Kim Kardashian not appearing to receive an Ivy Park gift box
Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday
Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment !

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

More News

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti opens up about his love for the rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti says his love for the rapper "blinded him"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

YG gets tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kehlani on his wrist

YG unveils surprise 'Kehlani' wrist tattoo in honour of his girlfriend
India Love addressed Roddy Ricch dating rumours on Instagram

Roddy Ricch’s "friend" India Love denies dating rapper after cryptic holiday video sparks rumours
YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in jail photo

YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in new jail photo

Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are giving off signs that they're getting back together, sources claim.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott spark reunion rumours as friends "think they're getting back together"