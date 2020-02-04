Wendy Williams slams Beyoncé & Jay Z for sitting down during Super Bowl national anthem

Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem. Picture: Getty

The talk show host, 55, slammed the couple whilst wearing Beyoncé's Ivy Park clothing.

Wendy Williams wasn't happy about Beyoncé and Jay Z's decision to sit down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl last weekend.

During the notorious Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old talk show host blasted the couple for not Stan ding during Demi Lovato's rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'.

"You understand all eyes are on you, and you shoulda stood up," said Wendy. "If you don’t like our country, then…" she tailed off, before sitting back and crossing her arms.

Wendy Williams said Beyoncé and Jay Z "should have stood up" during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Picture: The Wendy Williams Show

"I don't know about you, and our country might be in a bad way," she said beforehand, "but there's no place I'd rather live than America".

"Some of the first songs I learned in my life, even as a little girl... 'America The Beautiful', 'Oh Say Can You See', and all that other stuff."

Wendy added that as a child, she would take trips with her mother and father to visit historical American landmarks like the Statue Of Liberty, The Empire State Building, The Liberty Bell and The White House.

Beyonce and Jay Z were among many attendees who stayed seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. (Pictured here at the Roc Nation Brunch in January 2019.). Picture: Getty

"And Jay," she continued, "you might be an NFL owner and I get that and respect [that], but you don't own all the NFL. You own this much," she said as she pinched her fingers together.

"And Beyonce, I love my Ivy Park dress..." she added before standing up and modelling the form-fitting burgundy dress from the 'Lemonade' singer's latest apparel drop.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation is in partnership with the NFL, giving the rapper a say in what artists perform at major NFL events, including the Super Bowl.

After last year's Super Bowl, Jay drew controversy when he announced his partnership with the NFL – a league which have been accused of blackballing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.