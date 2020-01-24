Wendy Williams insists she's "never farted" on her show after on-air incident goes viral

24 January 2020, 12:34

Wendy Williams denies farting live on TV
Wendy Williams denies farting live on TV. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Talk show host Wendy Williams has denied farting on live tv after a video clip of her allegedly passing wind goes viral.

Wendy Williams has responded to fans who trolled her for allegedly farting on live TV

Wendy Williams fans in hysterics after she accidentally farts live on air

The self-titled talk show host is often one to discuss hot topics on her show, with her "fartgate" situation being on of them.

Wendy allegedly passed wind when she shifted in her seat during one of last week's episodes with her microphone picking up a noise.

The 55 year-old spoke out on the situation. Wendy began "I want to talk to you about something very, very serious."

"I’ve been going through this for a moment and I would like to have a private conversation with you, okay?"

The talk show host continued: "I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why?"

"Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk."

While many viewers are still convinced Wendy broke wind and is using her platform to deny the claims, Wendy herself has addressed the situation.

Wendy proceeded to clear up the rumours saying: "Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable."

"If I sit [straight] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back."

"I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!"

What do you think of Wendy denying that she farted on live TV ?

