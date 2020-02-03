Beyoncé & Jay-Z sit down during Super Bowl national anthem sparking controversy

3 February 2020, 11:21

Beyoncé & Jay-Z spark controversy after staying seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowll
Beyoncé & Jay-Z spark controversy after staying seated during the national anthem at the Super Bowll. Picture: Getty

The Carter's have sparked controversy after sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. Fans have divided opinions on the viral topic.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 2) with daughter Blue Ivy. However, have come under some scrutiny for staying seated during

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post

According to a report published on TMZ Sports the Carters were spotted sitting down while Demi Lovato performed the national anthem at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In a viral video of two superstars sitting next to their daughter Blue Ivy, the power couple are watching Lavato perform, while many stood as Lovato belted out the lyrics to the anthem.

Many fans have taken to social media to express how they felt regarding Bey and Jay sitting down during the national anthem.

The opinions were divided with many expressing their disappointment with the couple "not honouring the country and saluting the flag".

One Twitter user wrote "Real world. please quit putting spotlight on these worthless souls, they bare no mercy for the average folks nor our military nor our country nor our freedoms, so sit!! Shamed all on you".

A user on Instagram wrote "You make me sick....sitting for the Anthem of a country you benefit greatly from!!!!"

Other fans stood up for the couple, assuming the was a gesture to stand with Colin Kaepernick – who brought on controversy when he decided to kneel to the national anthem, to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation is in partnership with the NFL, giving the rapper a say in what artists perform at major NFL events, including the Super Bowl.

Colin Kaepernick responds to Jay-Z's NFL deal on Instagram
Colin Kaepernick responds to Jay-Z's NFL deal on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After last year's Super Bowl, Jay drew controversy when he announced his partnership with the NFL – a league which have been accused of blackballing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

What do you think of Bey & Jay sitting throughout the national anthem ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyoncé & Jay-Z News!

Latest Beyonce News

Beyoncé pays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post
Beyoncé fans hilairiously react to Kim Kardashian seemingly not receiving a PR box for Ivy Park

Beyonce fans troll Kim Kardashian not appearing to receive an Ivy Park gift box
Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday
Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment !

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes
Mathew Knowles claims Beyoncé and Kelly were sexually harrassed by Jagged Edge members

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland "sexually harassed" by Jagged Edge members, claims Mathew Knowles

More News

Lil Wayne confirms he's married to La'Tecia Thomas on a new track

Lil Wayne ‘confirms’ he’s married to Australian model La’Tecia Thomas on ‘Funeral’ album

Lil' Wayne

Lil Wayne revealed as performer on The Masked Singer

Lil Wayne revealed as secret 'The Masked Singer' performer

Lil' Wayne

Lil Wayne payed tribute to the late Kobe Bryant on his new album 'Funeral'.

Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence on new album 'Funeral'

Lil' Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy spark dating rumours

Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy spark dating rumours after surprise kissing video goes viral
Crazy Titch releases first new song in 16 years

Crazy Titch drops new song 'Voldemort' from prison, his first release in 16 years