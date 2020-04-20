Blue Ivy Carter, 8, goes viral with adorable coronavirus ‘hand-washing’ video tutorial

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy gives tutorial on hand-washing during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Blue Ivy has demonstrated the importance of washing your hands during the coronavirus pandemic. The 8-year-old shares a sweet tutorial on Instagram.

On Saturday, Blue Ivy Carter took to her grandmother Tina Lawson's Instagram and shared a video of an at-home experiment. During the video, Blue Ivy demonstrates how soap repels dirt.

Blue's video came came just hours after her mother, Bey, gave an emotional speech on the One World: Together at Home concert to bring awareness about the coronavirus affecting black lives at a high rate.

In the video clip uploaded to Tina Knowles IG account, Blue uses a bowl of water and pepper to represent of the COVID-19 virus microbes.

"My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus," Tina wrote on the post.

Blue begins the sanitation demonstration by greeting her viewers, explaining exactly what she'll be doing today.

"Hey y'all," Blue says, as the camera captures an overhead shot of a bowl of water and pepper.

"While we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too. This is why it's important to wash your hands."

8-year-old Blue then proceeds to dip her finger into a ramekin full of "a mixture of a lot of different types of soap".

Blue then takes the same finger and puts it into the bowl of water and pepper, causing the pepper particles to rapidly spread toward the outer edges of the bowl.

"This is why it's very important to wash your hands," Blue says.

Blue explained "Because if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick."

"So, peace out. I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y'all, bye."

