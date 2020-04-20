Beyoncé warns coronavirus is "killing black people at an alarmingly high rate” during heartfelt speech

Beyoncé gives PSA on coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Singer Beyoncé shares an emotional, heartfelt speech on how coronavirus is affecting and killing black people at a vast rate.

Beyonce has spoken out on the widespread cover-19 pandemic in an emotional speech, where she details how coronavirus is affecting black people disproportionately.

The "Love On Top" singer, 38, made a graceful appearance on Lady Gaga's all-star One World: Together At Home concert last night (Apr 19). Bey opened her speech saying she's praying for everyone's safety during these times.

During her emotional speech, Beyoncé told the world covid-19 is "killing black people at an alarmingly high rate" as she praised the healthcare staff and other essential workers who have been our heroes during this pandemic.

Looking directly into the camera, Beyonce said: "To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees, who are working so we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.

"Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home."African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis.

"Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk."

Bey continued to speak about covid-19 affecting African Americans, saying "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America."

The singer then went on to share the statisic that 57 per cent of fatal coronavirus cases in her home city of Houston Texas are African Americans. She continued: "Please protect yourselves.

We are one family and we need you, we need your voices and your abilities and your strength all over this world.

"I know it's very hard but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes."Good night, and God bless you."

Beyonce's husband Jay-Z recently teamed up with Rihanna to donate $2 Million in total to coronavirus relief.