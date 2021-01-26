Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more
26 January 2021, 14:10 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 14:21
Beyoncé has teased her new winter themed collection 'Icy Park'.
Beyoncé founded Ivy Park in 2016, but in April 2019, the star became a creative design partner of Adidas – and decided to relaunch her brand under its umbrella.
The 39-year-old star's Ivy Park collection originally launched in 2016 with Topshop, but the singer pulled the line after sexual harassment claims were filed against the owner Philip Green.
The songstress then purchased back the shares from Green and was able to acquire full control over her Ivy Park brand.
Since then, the star has gone onto release two collections, and has teased an upcoming collection called 'Icy Park'.
Find out more about Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas collections below.
-
Beyoncé Adidas X Ivy Park E-comm takeover collection
In 2020, Beyoncé launched her first Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas (Jan 17, 2020).
The Ivy Park X Adidas collection dropped Friday at noon, and everything reportedly sold out on the same day.
The collection featured gender-neutral apparel, accessories and four footwear styled.
Burgundy and neon orange themed, the star struck fans with a fresh colour scheme. The clothing was available in sizes XS to XL.
The pieces included jumpsuits, cargo pants, asymmetric dresses, coats, hoodies and biker shorts (ranges from $25 to $250).
Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Janelle Monae, Kylie Jenner and many more celebrities took to Instagram to share their unboxing of Beyonce's first Adidas X Ivy Park line.
-
Beyoncé Adidas X Ivy Park Drip 2 collection
The collection titled 'Drip 2' launched worldwide on Friday 29 October on the Adidas website and app.
It also became available in stores from 30 October.
The standout pieces include statement neon yellow, fitted jumpsuit, a halterneck mini dress and a deep forest green jacket.
The collection also includes six new colourways for existing Adidas shoe styles, including a neon yellow and green version of the lightweight knitted Ultra Boost trainers.
In January, when the first collection dropped, Beyoncé was criticised for not being inclusive enough, as clothes were only available in sizes from XS (UK 6) to XL (UK 18).
However, with Drip 2, Adidas X Ivy Park upped their game, making their clothing available in sizes XXXS to 4X.
-
Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park Drip 2.2 Black Pack
Beyoncé surprised fans with a "Black Pack" edition to her 'Drip 2' collection (Nov 17, 2020).
The star brought back the hooded parker from her previous collection. However, the colour was in black with brown stripes.
The piece comes with a convertible face covering, making it adaptable to current times with the pandemic.
The collection includes bodysuits, mesh tights, long-sleeve corsets, blazers, and cutout sports bras, as well as gender-neutral pieces such as tracksuits, hoodies, pajama tops, a convertible jacket.
-
Beyonce Ivy Park X Adidas 'Icy Park' collection
Beyonce has teased her third Ivy Park collection titled Icy Park.
On Monday (Jan 25) the Ivy Park official Instagram shared a video teaser of the upcoming winter line 'Icy Park'.
According to Adidas, the collection was created to bring 'creativity, individuality and imagination' to those who wear the brand.
Adidas X Ivy Park's third collection included the updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot.
Rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman feature in the campaign alongside Beyonce.
-
Where to buy Adidas X Ivy Park 'Icy Park'
In a trailer posted on the @weareivypark Instagram account on Monday (Jan 25), it shows glimpses of faux-fur coats, puffer jackets, and high-top sneakers.
The collection will include five new shoe styles, including updates to the already-existing Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek Ivy Park sneakers, as well as the new Super Sleek Boot.
The new Ivy Park drop will be available on both Adidas and Ivy Park websites, like the rest.
For the best chance at getting your hands on the items, sign up for updates through Adidas. Also, you should keep an eye on the Ivy Park's Instagram page.