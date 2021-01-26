Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more

Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé has teased her new winter themed collection 'Icy Park'.

Beyoncé founded Ivy Park in 2016, but in April 2019, the star became a creative design partner of Adidas – and decided to relaunch her brand under its umbrella.

The 39-year-old star's Ivy Park collection originally launched in 2016 with Topshop, but the singer pulled the line after sexual harassment claims were filed against the owner Philip Green.

The songstress then purchased back the shares from Green and was able to acquire full control over her Ivy Park brand.

Since then, the star has gone onto release two collections, and has teased an upcoming collection called 'Icy Park'.

Find out more about Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas collections below.