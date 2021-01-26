Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more

26 January 2021, 14:10 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 14:21

Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more
Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé has teased her new winter themed collection 'Icy Park'.

Beyoncé founded Ivy Park in 2016, but in April 2019, the star became a creative design partner of Adidas – and decided to relaunch her brand under its umbrella.

The 39-year-old star's Ivy Park collection originally launched in 2016 with Topshop, but the singer pulled the line after sexual harassment claims were filed against the owner Philip Green.

The songstress then purchased back the shares from Green and was able to acquire full control over her Ivy Park brand.

Since then, the star has gone onto release two collections, and has teased an upcoming collection called 'Icy Park'.

Find out more about Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas collections below.

  1. Beyoncé Adidas X Ivy Park E-comm takeover collection

    In 2020, Beyoncé launched her first Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas (Jan 17, 2020).

    The Ivy Park X Adidas collection dropped Friday at noon, and everything reportedly sold out on the same day.

    The collection featured gender-neutral apparel, accessories and four footwear styled.

    Burgundy and neon orange themed, the star struck fans with a fresh colour scheme. The clothing was available in sizes XS to XL.

    The pieces included jumpsuits, cargo pants, asymmetric dresses, coats, hoodies and biker shorts (ranges from $25 to $250). 

    Kelly Rowland, Ellen DeGeneres, Reese Witherspoon, Janelle Monae, Kylie Jenner and many more celebrities took to Instagram to share their unboxing of Beyonce's first Adidas X Ivy Park line.

  2. Beyoncé Adidas X Ivy Park Drip 2 collection

    The collection titled 'Drip 2' launched worldwide on Friday 29 October on the Adidas website and app.

    It also became available in stores from 30 October.

    The standout pieces include statement neon yellow, fitted jumpsuit, a halterneck mini dress and a deep forest green jacket.

    The collection also includes six new colourways for existing Adidas shoe styles, including a neon yellow and green version of the lightweight knitted Ultra Boost trainers.

    In January, when the first collection dropped, Beyoncé was criticised for not being inclusive enough, as clothes were only available in sizes from XS (UK 6) to XL (UK 18).

    However, with Drip 2, Adidas X Ivy Park upped their game, making their clothing available in sizes XXXS to 4X.

  3. Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park Drip 2.2 Black Pack

    Beyoncé surprised fans with a "Black Pack" edition to her 'Drip 2' collection (Nov 17, 2020).

    The star brought back the hooded parker from her previous collection. However, the colour was in black with brown stripes.

    The piece comes with a convertible face covering, making it adaptable to current times with the pandemic.

    The collection includes bodysuits, mesh tights, long-sleeve corsets, blazers, and cutout sports bras, as well as gender-neutral pieces such as tracksuits, hoodies, pajama tops, a convertible jacket.

  4. Beyonce Ivy Park X Adidas 'Icy Park' collection

    Beyonce has teased her third Ivy Park collection titled Icy Park.

    On Monday (Jan 25) the Ivy Park official Instagram shared a video teaser of the upcoming winter line 'Icy Park'.

    According to Adidas, the collection was created to bring 'creativity, individuality and imagination' to those who wear the brand.

    Adidas X Ivy Park's third collection included the updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot.

    Rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman feature in the campaign alongside Beyonce.

  5. Where to buy Adidas X Ivy Park 'Icy Park'

    In a trailer posted on the @weareivypark Instagram account on Monday (Jan 25), it shows glimpses of faux-fur coats, puffer jackets, and high-top sneakers.

    The collection will include five new shoe styles, including updates to the already-existing Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek Ivy Park sneakers, as well as the new Super Sleek Boot.

    The new Ivy Park drop will be available on both Adidas and Ivy Park websites, like the rest.

    For the best chance at getting your hands on the items, sign up for updates through Adidas. Also, you should keep an eye on the Ivy Park's Instagram page.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyonce Ivy Park X Adidas News!

Latest Beyonce News

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park face “Blackfishing” allegations over promo photo

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park faces “blackfishing” allegations over promo photo
Jennifer Lopez slammed for “copying" Beyoncé’s Grammys performance at AMAs

Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyoncé performance

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria

Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Rihanna speak out on #EndSARS protests in Nigeria
Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'.

Khloe Kardashian accused of copying Beyoncé with her 'new face'
Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer.

Beyoncé sends flowers with sweet message to fan with brain cancer

More News

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend
Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo

Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo
Trey Songz arrested after a 'physical fight' with police officer

Trey Songz arrested after a 'physical fight' with police officer

Trey Songz

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more