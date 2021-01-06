50 Cent savagely roasts Floyd Mayweather's beard hair transplant

The 'Power' executive producer has mocked Floyd Mayweather with a photo on Instagram.

Despite being in a whole new year, 50 Cent has proven he is not letting go of his long standing feud with his rival Floyd Mayweather.

On Tuesday (Jan 5) 50 Cent took to his Instagram to troll the boxing champ for getting an alleged beard hair transplant.

In a quick post and delete, the 45-year-old rapper shared a photo of Mayweather's apparent new beard, with his 26 million followers.

The Power executive producer mocked Mayweather with a savage message in his caption. 50 Cent wrote "He took hair from his ass and put it on his face."

Fif continued "LOL WTF is really going on champ" on Instagram. The rapper finished off the caption with six laughing emojis to taunt Mayweather.

Shortly after 50 Cent shared the post, he deleted it. However, that didn't stop the word spreading about Mayweather buying a new beard.

While Floyd has not responded to claims that he's gotten a beard transplant, the internet is still running with it.

One fan on Twitter wrote "Floyd Mayweather went and bought a whole beard".

Another user wrote "This n***a Floyd Mayweather really went from a bald head & goatee to a completely restored hairline, head of hair & a full beard. That bag different".

Floyd Mayweather is giving 2021 a whole new beard and hairline lol pic.twitter.com/dK7hzQgt7M — Travis Jay (@travisjayent) January 1, 2021

@FloydMayweather really bought himself a beard. And it looks real 😂😂😂😂😂🤣 — June (@J_u_n_e_) January 3, 2021

Floyd Mayweather got a beard transplant thats crazy pic.twitter.com/AKrdLkgMaz — Quake (@QuakeGW) January 2, 2021

