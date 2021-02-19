Power Book IV Force: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more

50 Cent Power Book IV Force: Release date, cast, plot & more. Picture: Getty

50 Cent has revealed the cast for the Power spin-off series 'Power Book IV: Force'

STARZ has announced that Power Book IV: Force will see Prison Break's star Anthony Fleming and Chicago PD's Lucien Cambric in the Tommy Egan spin-off show.

The iconic actors are among the star-studded faces set to join the show. Now the character descriptions have been released, we're able to see more of what the plot will look like.

According to Deadline, Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator Robert Munic.

Find out more about Power Book IV: Force below.