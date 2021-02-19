50 Cent Power Book IV Force: Release date, cast, plot & more

Power Book IV Force: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more
19 February 2021, 16:14
50 Cent has revealed the cast for the Power spin-off series 'Power Book IV: Force'
STARZ has announced that Power Book IV: Force will see Prison Break's star Anthony Fleming and Chicago PD's Lucien Cambric in the Tommy Egan spin-off show.
Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off
The iconic actors are among the star-studded faces set to join the show. Now the character descriptions have been released, we're able to see more of what the plot will look like.
According to Deadline, Courtney Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson will executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator Robert Munic.
Find out more about Power Book IV: Force below.
When will Power Book IV Force be released?
Power Book IV Force is one of four Power spin-offs currently in the works.
The spin-off show will follow Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he turns his back on New York and starts a new life in Los Angeles.
It is a follow up to his return in the season 1 finale of Power Book II: Ghost.
There has been no official release date for Power Book IV: Force.
Who is the cast for Power Book IV Force?
According to Entertainment Weekly, Fleming will play a character called JP, who is a talented jazz musician.
JP's "world is thrown off its axis when he crosses paths with Tommy", according to the character description.
Cambric will play D-Mac, who "looks to Tommy as he hits a crossroads in his life that can completely upend his future".
The network also revealed the other cast members who will star in the show.
Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) will play Walter Flynn, the head of Chicago's Irish crime family; Isaac Keys (The Oath) will join as "gentle giant" Diamond; and Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan) will play Claud, the only daughter of Chicago's largest kingpin.
In addition, Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots) will play in the show as former marine Gloria; Shane Harper (A Teacher) as Vic, the heir apparent to Chicago's largest crime family; and Kris D Lofton (Ballers) as Jenard, Diamond's younger brother who gave up his Ivy League education to take control of one of Chicago's largest crews.
What is the plot for Power Book IV Force?
According to Deadline, Keys plays 'Diamond' - a gentle giant not to be fooled as his 15-year-sentence changed him, Prior to going jail, Diamond was the youngest of Chicago’s most successful crew.
Although he was incarcerated, Diamond educated himself on history, literature and philosophy.
When Diamond is finally released, he plans on becoming the leader of the crew.
Simmons plays Claudia ‘Claud’ Flynn, the only daughter Chicago's largest kingpin. Flynn She is an amazing politician and calls the shots.
Ryan plays Gloria, a gorgeous former Marine, who went into the food business creating Michelin-level, Jamaican inspired dishes.
Gloria's encounter with Tommy quickly changes the lives of those around her that only she can fix.
Harper plays Vic Flynn, the heir apparent to Chicago’s largest crime family.
Vic resents his father for making him follow in his footsteps– both in business and in love. Vic gets salty when he realises his father takes a liking to to Tommy, and fights to get his seat at the table.
Lofton plays Jenard Sampson who plays an unordinary student, but is gifted enough to be accepted to Brown University.
Jenard, who is Diamond's little brother gave up his education to take the reins of Chicago’s largest crews.
Flemming III plays JP Gibbs, who is a talented wealthy jazz musician. JP owns and operates a blues club with his father that has been under attack by local gang members.
Although JP is rich, he struggles with the pain of never having his mother in his life, and also having a son he doesn't have a relationship with.
Cambric is Darnell ‘D-Mac’ McDowell, a young man who has been raised by the streets of Chicago’s Southside.
After crossing paths with Tommy,, D-Mac looks to Tommy as he hits a crossroads in his life that can completely upend his future.
What is the trailer for Power Book IV Force?
There has been no specific trailer release for Power Book IV Force yet.
This article will be updated accordingly.