50 Cent encourages fans to vote for Donald Trump

20 October 2020, 11:27

50 Cent encourages fans to vote for Donald Trump.
50 Cent encourages fans to vote for Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The 'In Da Club' rapper endorsed Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan.

50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming US Presidential election.

The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram yesterday (19 Oct) to consign the current President after sharing a screenshot of figures related to Joe Biden's tax plan.

50 Cent urged his followers to vote for Trump in the upcoming US election.
50 Cent urged his followers to vote for Trump in the upcoming US election. Picture: Getty
50 Cent and Donald Trump speaking at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
50 Cent and Donald Trump speaking at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, condemned the Democratic nominee's plan to raise tax rates for corporations and people earning $400,000 or more per year.

"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind," he wrote.

In response to his cosign, the rapper received mixed reactions, with one user writing, "pay attention black folks. stop being loyal to those who put their luxury over your livelihood".

The 'In Da Club' rapper endorsed Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan.
The 'In Da Club' rapper endorsed Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan. Picture: Instagram/@50cent

"F YOU MAKE OVER $400,000/year!!!! If you don’t you will be receiving a tax CUT!!! This the dumbest s**t 50 ever posted!!!! Ya’ll don’t make that much so have several seats! And vote for Biden!!!! Not a racist!" wrote another.

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has backed Trump. Ahead of the 2016 election, he showed his support for the Republican after posting a photo of the two of them together, with the caption: 'Me and My President maybe, only in America'.

See people's reaction to the rapper's endorsement below.

