50 Cent encourages fans to vote for Donald Trump

The 'In Da Club' rapper endorsed Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan.

50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming US Presidential election.

The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram yesterday (19 Oct) to consign the current President after sharing a screenshot of figures related to Joe Biden's tax plan.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, condemned the Democratic nominee's plan to raise tax rates for corporations and people earning $400,000 or more per year.

"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind," he wrote.

In response to his cosign, the rapper received mixed reactions, with one user writing, "pay attention black folks. stop being loyal to those who put their luxury over your livelihood".

"F YOU MAKE OVER $400,000/year!!!! If you don’t you will be receiving a tax CUT!!! This the dumbest s**t 50 ever posted!!!! Ya’ll don’t make that much so have several seats! And vote for Biden!!!! Not a racist!" wrote another.

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has backed Trump. Ahead of the 2016 election, he showed his support for the Republican after posting a photo of the two of them together, with the caption: 'Me and My President maybe, only in America'.

How many of @50cent’s fans make $400,000 or more? They won’t remotely be affected by a tax increase. Feel free to ignore this endorsement. He should be pissed that Trump only paid $750 in federal taxes while his fan base paid more! https://t.co/2jKFsAPIEb via @pagesix — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 20, 2020

Eminem when 50Cent asks "when we doing another single together?" pic.twitter.com/YFDIBrTKSA — Jake (@Jakep010923) October 20, 2020

Did 50cent just ask people to vote for a white supremacists so he can pay less tax? pic.twitter.com/mQjyjpoBcF — Delaney King 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈👻💕 (@delaneykingrox) October 20, 2020

Gonna spend my morning removing any 50cent from my phone. What kind of dickhead endorses a lunatic like Trump to save a few dollars 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b3Bo6GKnC3 — Jake (@Jakep010923) October 20, 2020