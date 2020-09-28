50 Cent responds to Dr. Dre’s daughter calling him “ugly” & “washed up”

50 Cent responds to Dr. Dre’s daughter calling him “ugly” & “washed up”. Picture: Getty

Rapper 50 Cent has responded after Dre Dre's daughter called him out for his offensive comments on her parents divorce.

By Tiana Williams

Dre Dre's daughter Truly Young has clapped back at 50 Cent for commenting on Dre's increasingly divorce from her mother, Nicole Young.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a Daily Mail article which read, "Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support".

While the pair are going through a complicated divorce, 50 Cent couldn't help but to add fuel to the fire.

Along with the screenshot he posted on IG, he captioned the post "These b*tches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month."

After discovering 50 Cent's post, Truly Young jumped in 50 Cent's comment section to defend her family.

Young wrote "Haha... Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family's wealth and lifestyle,"in the comment section of the post.

She continued "Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*ck you".

The 19-year-old social media sensation did not stop there, as she called 50 Cent out for referring to her mother Nicole as "a b*tch."

Taking to her Instagram story, Young wrote "The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f*cking disgusting and vile," she wrote.

"Calling my mother, my dad's wife, a b**ch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are."

Young continued "Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now."

"You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you're a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself."

50 Cent became aware of Young's post and shared his response on Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself looking at a phone, he wrote "Dr. Dre's daughter just told me to shut the f*ck up," he wrote. "LOL."

A report claims Record One, a company co-founded by Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young, allegedly had its bank account "decimated" by Young recently.

Nicole allegedly filed for divorce from Dre in late June and is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.