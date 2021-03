Parklife 2021: dates, tickets, lineup, venue & more

Parklife have officially announced their unmissable 2021 lineup! The live event will take place in September at Heaton Park, Manchester.

Parklife have announced that they will be returning in late 2021. The live event will take place at Heaton Park in Manchester over the weekend of 11th - 12th of September.

The star-studded lineup will see an exclusive performance from UK rapper Dave, a highly-anticipated show from Grammy-award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and many more.

Here's everything you need to know about Parklife.

