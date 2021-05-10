Dizzee Rascal at South Facing Festival: tickets, date, venue and more

The rapper will be performing a selection of his biggest hits with the Outlook Orchestra.

Dizzee Rascal is set to perform some of his biggest songs at South Facing Festival this summer, backed for the first time by the 20-piece Outlook Orchestra.

The 'Dance Wiv Me' rapper will take to the stage on Saturday 14th August, with support acts including fellow London rapper Ghetts, dancehall starlet Alicai Harley, Dreya Mac, Flohio, Digital Underground DJ MK and Sir Spyro.

Taking place at Crystal Palace Bowl, the open-air concert sits alongside a number of hotly-anticipated shows being held at the South London venue from the 5th - 29th August.

Other acts performing across the month include Supergrass, The Streets, Max Richer, Sleaford Mods, Kruder & Dorfmeister, The English National Opera, and much more.

Tickets for South Facing Festival are available to purchase here.