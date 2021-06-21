Strawberries & Creem 2021: line-up, tickets, dates, location and more

21 June 2021, 06:00

Strawberries & Creem is making a triumphant return - here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.

Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes, topping your summer off with one of the tastiest line-ups around.

Featuring some of the hottest artists in Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Dancehall, House and more, acts including Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Koffee and Bugzy Malone are set to take the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.

Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes.
Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes. Picture: Strawberries & Creem

  1. When is Strawberries & Creem 2021?

    Strawberries & Creem will take place from Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th September, 2021.

  2. Where is Strawberries & Creem 2021 taking place?

    This year, Strawberries & Creem is bringing all the vibes to their fresh site at Childerley Orchard, Cambridge.

  3. Who's on the line-up for Strawberries & Creem 2021?

    Bringing you the hottest music across five stages, the line-up for Strawberries & Creem 2021 is a big one.

    Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Koffee, Bugzy Malone, Honey Dijon, Denis Sulta, Wilkinson, Pa Salieu, Miraa May and more are all taking over across the weekend.

    Check out the full line-up below:

    S&C STAGE

    Saturday
    BURNA BOY
    KOFFEE
    PA SALIEU
    DIGDAT
    MIRAA MAY
    KENNY ALLSTAR
    CUPPY
    RAMPAGE SOUND
    + support

    Sunday
    PARTYNEXTDOOR
    BUGZY MALONE
    ABRA CADABRA
    TIFFANY CALVER
    + special guest TBA
    + support

    STUDIO S&C

    Saturday
    HONEY DIJON
    DENIS SULTA
    ARCHIE HAMILTON
    ALISHA
    ISAAC CARTER
    + support

    Sunday
    MALL GRAB
    CHAOS IN THE CBD
    JASPER JAMES
    MOXIE
    ELIZA ROSE
    GABRIELLE KWARTENG
    + support

    RENEGADE ROULADE

    Saturday
    WILKINSON
    FRICTION
    BREAK & MC FOKUS
    BORN ON ROAD TAKEOVER
    THE SAUCE
    KARA
    CARDINAL SOUND
    MISTRUST

    Sunday
    HYBRID MINDS
    DIMENSION
    KANINE
    RANDALL
    TURNO
    T > I
    BARRINGTON
    BUCKFAST BOYS CLUB
    IDEA
    IZATT

    Plus the Clarks Original Carnival Float – featuring DJs spinning the best in Dancehall & Afrobeats – and much more music & surprises across site!

  4. How do I get tickets for Strawberries & Creem 2021?

    Tickets to Strawberries & Creem 2021 are selling fast, so make sure you don't miss out!

    You can purchase tickets here.

