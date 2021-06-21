Strawberries & Creem 2021: line-up, tickets, dates, location and more
21 June 2021, 06:00
Strawberries & Creem is making a triumphant return - here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.
Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes, topping your summer off with one of the tastiest line-ups around.
Featuring some of the hottest artists in Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Dancehall, House and more, acts including Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Koffee and Bugzy Malone are set to take the stage.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.
When is Strawberries & Creem 2021?
Strawberries & Creem will take place from Saturday 18th - Sunday 19th September, 2021.
Where is Strawberries & Creem 2021 taking place?
This year, Strawberries & Creem is bringing all the vibes to their fresh site at Childerley Orchard, Cambridge.
Who's on the line-up for Strawberries & Creem 2021?
Bringing you the hottest music across five stages, the line-up for Strawberries & Creem 2021 is a big one.
Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Koffee, Bugzy Malone, Honey Dijon, Denis Sulta, Wilkinson, Pa Salieu, Miraa May and more are all taking over across the weekend.
Check out the full line-up below:
S&C STAGE
Saturday
BURNA BOY
KOFFEE
PA SALIEU
DIGDAT
MIRAA MAY
KENNY ALLSTAR
CUPPY
RAMPAGE SOUND
+ support
Sunday
PARTYNEXTDOOR
BUGZY MALONE
ABRA CADABRA
TIFFANY CALVER
+ special guest TBA
+ support
STUDIO S&C
Saturday
HONEY DIJON
DENIS SULTA
ARCHIE HAMILTON
ALISHA
ISAAC CARTER
+ support
Sunday
MALL GRAB
CHAOS IN THE CBD
JASPER JAMES
MOXIE
ELIZA ROSE
GABRIELLE KWARTENG
+ support
RENEGADE ROULADE
Saturday
WILKINSON
FRICTION
BREAK & MC FOKUS
BORN ON ROAD TAKEOVER
THE SAUCE
KARA
CARDINAL SOUND
MISTRUST
Sunday
HYBRID MINDS
DIMENSION
KANINE
RANDALL
TURNO
T > I
BARRINGTON
BUCKFAST BOYS CLUB
IDEA
IZATT
Plus the Clarks Original Carnival Float – featuring DJs spinning the best in Dancehall & Afrobeats – and much more music & surprises across site!
How do I get tickets for Strawberries & Creem 2021?
Tickets to Strawberries & Creem 2021 are selling fast, so make sure you don't miss out!
