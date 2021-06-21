Strawberries & Creem 2021: line-up, tickets, dates, location and more

Strawberries & Creem 2021: line-up, tickets, dates, location and more. Picture: Getty

Strawberries & Creem is making a triumphant return - here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.

Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes, topping your summer off with one of the tastiest line-ups around.

Featuring some of the hottest artists in Hip-Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Dancehall, House and more, acts including Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Koffee and Bugzy Malone are set to take the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's festival.

Strawberries & Creem is back for a full-weekend feast of music and vibes. Picture: Strawberries & Creem