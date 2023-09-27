R&B Xmas Ball featuring, Joe, Monica & SWV: Tickets, Date & More

The line-up for the RnB Xmas Ball is not to be missed! Picture: Client

Win Tickets to the R&B Xmas Ball featuring, Joe, Monica & SWV.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calling all R&B Fans!

There’s a new Xmas RnB festival on Sunday 17th December at OVO Arena Wembley, with a heavyweight lineup of international RnB legends including Joe, Monica, SWV and more!

International RnB superstars Joe, Monica and SWV will all be performing with full bands and the show will see Monica’s long-awaited return to grace the British stage for the first time in 30 years.

Joe will be performing with a full band at the OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: Client

Joe has said that "London always shows me the most love and I can’t wait to get on stage to perform live, y’all show me so much love and the vibe is so cool to connect with my UK fans again!"

Meanwhile, Monica added: "It will be amazing to return for the first time in 30 years for the RnB Xmas Ball, it feels so right to spend Christmas with you London, I’m not gonna leave it so long next time!"

And here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the event!