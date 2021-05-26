Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool May Bank Holiday Special: everything you need to know

26 May 2021, 16:04

Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool May Bank Holiday Special
Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool May Bank Holiday Special. Picture: Global

Get ready to watch Shayna Marie and Manny Norte shut it down this May Bank Holiday.

We're rounding off your May Bank Holiday with another ultimate battle of the eras!

>>> LISTEN TO CAPITAL XTRA HERE <<<

On Monday 31st May from 4-7pm, our very own Manny Norte will represent team Old Skool in a back-to-back battle against Capital XTRA Breakfast's Shayna Marie, who's repping team New Skool.

This epic live set will be coming straight to you from the Global HQ Roof, so make sure you tune in and decide for yourself who reigns supreme.

Get ready to hear the biggest tunes and the hottest riddims!

Are you Team New Skool or Team Old Skool? Tweet us @capitalxtra and let us know who you're backing.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Capital XTRA News!

Drake