Naira Marley's Marlian Fest 2021 at Wembley Arena: Tickets, dates & more

Everything you need to know about Marlian Fest 2021, starring Naira Marley.

Naira Marley's Marlian Fest has just been announced for 2021 and it's exactly what we need to look forward to right now!

The ultimate gig for Afrobashment lovers, Naira Marley is bringing his Marlian Fest is coming to the UK next year, taking place at Wembley's SSE Arena in London on April 10th, 2021.

With its 12,500 capacity, this will mark the biggest Marlian Fest to date and will see A-list artists from Nigeria and the UK perform along side the Marlian President himself.

Expect to hear Marley perform some of his biggest songs including 'Soapy', 'Mafo', 'Tesumole' and more.

Like the sound of that? Tickets are live on AXS, Ticketmaster and Shoobs and can be purchased here.

(Marlian Fest London is put together by Live Experience, B.I.G MUSIC & Roadh2Show.)