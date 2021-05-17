Mo Gilligan + Friends: The Black British Takeover - tickets, venue, info & more

Mo Gilligan + Friends: The Black British Takeover - tickets, venue, info & more. Picture: Live Nation

The BAFTA winner is set to take over London's O2 Arena with stars from the Black British circuit.

Mo Gilligan is set to headline the biggest show of his career so far.

The BAFTA winner is set to take over The O2, London where he will be bringing headline stars from the Black British circuit with him.

The Masked Singer judge and social media mega star, who is now one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, said of the upcoming show, "I’m really proud of the Black British comedy circuit that I started on."

The BAFTA winner is set to take over London's O2 Arena with some of the biggest stars from the Black British circuit. Picture: Live Nation

"The talent on this scene is exceptional, but all too oftenignored by mainstream media, so what better place to showcase the culture than the most famous venue in country? We’re ready to bring the Great British Public a show like you’ve never seen before!"

The O2 event is part of The O2’s Welcome Back Shows, and will also be filmed for Broadcast. Tickets can be purchased here.

It's been an incredible few years for Gilligan, who won the Entertainment Performance Award at the 2020 BAFTAs for his Channel 4 series, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

His debut Netflix Original Stand Up Special Momentum was globally released in 190 countries, and his There’s Mo To Life Tour sold out in record time, including 9 sell out shows at London’s Eventim Apollo.