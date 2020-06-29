Watch Shola Amoo's brilliant 'The Last Tree' with MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown

Now streaming 'The Last Tree'. Picture: Picturehouse Entertainment

The latest film to be part of MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown is 'The Last Tree'.

With cinema doors still closed, MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown are offering up the latest film releases for you enjoy at home.

Through a series of virtual screenings, watch parties and exclusive offers, MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown are keeping you entertained even without the cinema, celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera.

It all kicked off in May with an Instagram Live Watch Along of Rapman’s smash hit Blue Story. Watching the film at the same time as everyone else at home, cast members Micheal Ward and Stephen Odubola joined our very own Robert Bruce to talk about their roles in the film and life in lockdown.

This week on MASSIVE Cinema Shutdown we're streaming The Last Tree, directed by Shola Amoo. Staring Sam Adewunmi, The Last Tree is a story of growing up and finding yourself, focussing on the life of British-Nigerian teenager Femi, who after growing up in quiet, rural Lincolnshire, struggles with unfamiliar surroundings and cultural differences when he moves in with his mother in London.

If you missed this one in the cinema back in 2019 when it was first released, make sure you get involved and check it out now!

How to stream

The Last Tree is available to watch now on BFI Player. For a six-week free trial, head to player.bfi.org.uk/massive and enter the code SHUTDOWN at checkout.