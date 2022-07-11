50 Cent's Green Light Gang Malta Experience 2022: tickets, venue, dates & more

50 Cent's Green Light Gang Malta Experience 2022: tickets, venue, dates & more. Picture: Getty/Pollen

50 Cent is set to host a star-studded entertainment experience this summer in Malta!

50 Cent is hosting a four-day entertainment experience in Malta this summer - and it sounds epic.

The legendary hip-hop hitmaker has teamed up with travel, music, and technology company Pollen to curate a series of events on the island, and it's sure to be a star-studded event.

Taking place from September 22-26, 2022, the Green Light experience is described as a one-of-a-king getaway will feature a headline performance from Fit, as well as "other top artists" soon to be announced.

"Come get lit for the first ever 4 day/ 4 night #GreenLightGang experience in Malta," announced 50 on social media, adding "I'm coming through September 22nd - 26th, and bringing some of the OGs."

Other activities include DJ sets, workout and yoga classes, a Y2K-Themed party, a private screening of Power and more.

Tickets will be available to purchase here.