Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up: A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Meek Mill to headline

30 January 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 12:34

Wireless Festival 2020 will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill with plenty more names just announced.

Once again Wireless Festival have delivered an incredible line-up of talent so get the party started in London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July 2020.

Headlining the Friday is A$AP Rocky, whilst London's very own Skepta will top the bill on Saturday night, before Meek Mill makes his first ever UK festival appearance as he brings his energy to the main stage to headline Sunday night.

Wireless Festival takes place in London's Finsbury Park
Wireless Festival takes place in London's Finsbury Park. Picture: Wireless Festival/James Bridle

Of course there are plenty more names who have been announced to perform at Wireless across the weekend, with D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Mostack just some of the homegrown talent set to put on an amazing live show.

Known for bringing some of the biggest names from around the world to their London stage, Wireless have also revealed that Burna Boy, Koffee, DaBaby, Young Thug and so many more will all be joining the three epic headliners for an unforgettable weekend.

Quality Control will also be taking over the main stage and bringing a selevtion of their notable roster to perform live, with Migos, City Girls and Lil Yachty all set to perform live.

Tickets for Wireless Festival are on sale now and with a line-up this good they're likely to sell out quick - so get involved whilst you still can!

Wireless Festival 2020 Full Line-Up (so far...)

Friday 3rd July

ASAP Rocky (HEADLINER)
D Block Europe
Lil Uzi Vert
Young Thug
Playboi Carti
Trippie Redd
M Huncho
ASAP Ferg
Lil Tjay
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Rico Nasty
DJ Semtex

Saturday 4th July

Skepta (Headliner)
Quality Control (The Takeover) featuring Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls and Lil Yachty
Da Baby
Roddy Ricch
Burna Boy
Mostack
Doja Cat
Young T & Bugsey
Aitch
Tion Wayne
Hardy Caprio
Koffee
Jay 1
Kida Kudz
Yinka
Tiffany Calver & Friends

Sunday 5th July

Meek Mill (Headliner)
AJ Tracey
Lil Baby
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
City Girls
NAX
MIST
Lil Tecca
NLE Choppa
Darkoo
Steel Banglez & friends
Nafe Smallz
Manny Norte

& more set to be announced

