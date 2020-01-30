Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up: A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Meek Mill to headline

Wireless Festival 2020 will be headlined by A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill with plenty more names just announced.

Once again Wireless Festival have delivered an incredible line-up of talent so get the party started in London's Finsbury Park on Friday 3rd, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th July 2020.

Headlining the Friday is A$AP Rocky, whilst London's very own Skepta will top the bill on Saturday night, before Meek Mill makes his first ever UK festival appearance as he brings his energy to the main stage to headline Sunday night.

Of course there are plenty more names who have been announced to perform at Wireless across the weekend, with D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Mostack just some of the homegrown talent set to put on an amazing live show.

Known for bringing some of the biggest names from around the world to their London stage, Wireless have also revealed that Burna Boy, Koffee, DaBaby, Young Thug and so many more will all be joining the three epic headliners for an unforgettable weekend.

Quality Control will also be taking over the main stage and bringing a selevtion of their notable roster to perform live, with Migos, City Girls and Lil Yachty all set to perform live.

Wireless Festival 2020 Full Line-Up (so far...)

Friday 3rd July

ASAP Rocky (HEADLINER)

D Block Europe

Lil Uzi Vert

Young Thug

Playboi Carti

Trippie Redd

M Huncho

ASAP Ferg

Lil Tjay

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Rico Nasty

DJ Semtex

Saturday 4th July

Skepta (Headliner)

Quality Control (The Takeover) featuring Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls and Lil Yachty

Da Baby

Roddy Ricch

Burna Boy

Mostack

Doja Cat

Young T & Bugsey

Aitch

Tion Wayne

Hardy Caprio

Koffee

Jay 1

Kida Kudz

Yinka

Tiffany Calver & Friends

Sunday 5th July

Meek Mill (Headliner)

AJ Tracey

Lil Baby

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

City Girls

NAX

MIST

Lil Tecca

NLE Choppa

Darkoo

Steel Banglez & friends

Nafe Smallz

Manny Norte



& more set to be announced

