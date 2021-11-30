Will & Yewande 'Tea Time' podcast on Capital XTRA: Everything you need to know

Here's everything you need to know about Will & Yewande's 'Tea Time' podcast on Capital XTRA...

Will and Yewande have joined forces with their new podcast – bringing you the gossip and tea from showbiz news.

LISTEN LINK -> https://www.globalplayer.com/podcasts/42Ktjt/

Their 'Tea Time' podcast will show the two best friends having juicy chats, dissecting viral social media talking topics and giving their honest and, sometimes shady, opinions on them.

The pair will be drawing in some of the biggest stars to have a chat with them.

What will the podcast be about?

The duo will be discussing the news, but also will be making news by revealing exclusive gossip.

In every episode, Will and Yewande will interview a person from the world of showbiz with an interesting story to tell about their life. The guests will range from rappers, actors, pop stars, reality TV stars, influencers or comedians.

Aside from the gossip and exciting news, Will and Yewande will bring their long phone conversations to the podcast and talk and be vulnerable about their own lives, delving into their experiences of being black and topics surrounding mental health.

When will the episodes be released?

Each episode will be released at 'Tea Time' on a Sunday evening.

In the first launch episode, Will & Yewande are joined by fashion guru and Queer Eye star Tan France!

The pair also went on to discuss shocking stories from Will Smith's memoir as well as Kardashian news and Black Panther 2 stopping production.

How can I get involved and support the podcast?

The podcast will be very interactive as the hosts will encourage listeners to get involved in the talking topics by using the hashtag #TeaTimePodcast.

Listeners will also be able to send in voice notes to be played on the show.

How can I listen to the podcast?

You can tune into the podcast using Global Player or click here.