Wendy Williams slammed after complaining coronavirus has delayed her cosmetic surgery

Talk show host Wendy Williams has received backlash after complaining her cosmetic surgery has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Wendy Williams has received backlash after she complained about having coronavirus delaying her cosmetic surgery.

The TV talk show host spoke about having to temporarily suspend The Wendy Williams Show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday (Mar 20) Wendy sat down with Dr.Oz to discuss coronavirus concerns, when she revealed that the COVID-19 disease will get in the way of her getting he breast surgery.

Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show, Wendy Williams detailed how Coronavirus has been affecting her personally.

Wendy claimed that she supports the health system putting an emphasis about the emergency matters with Coronavirus.

However, the 55-year-old star explained that she might have to deal with some "saggy boobs" for a while. Watch the video here.

“It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs," she said.

She then asked Oz, “For how much longer before I get them pulled back up?”Oz responded saying he felt it would be another “couple of months.”

“I am hopeful that we’re eight weeks away from being through the worst of this,” the NYC-based cardiothoracic surgeon told her.

When fans became aware of what Wendy said regarding her breast surgery being affected by coronavirus, they took to social media to express how they felt about it.

One Twitter user wrote "That's what you're complaining about? #lunatic" while another wrote "Since when do mannequins have to worry about saggy boobs?".

A person on Twitter wrote "People are fighting for there lives because of a ventilator shortage in the city. She’s worried about saggy boobs.".

See other reactions below.

@WendyWilliams no one cares about your saggy tits! You’re so selfish to think you deserve special treatment during a global pandemic that prevents you from having elective breast augmentation surgery when people are DYING. #cancelwendywilliams — Casey Cupcake (@CaseyCupkakes) March 28, 2020

@WendyWilliams why are u so ignorant????? I know u said ur joking about plastic surgery, but u really are mad they canceled your appt! I used to enjoy watching ur show, but u have become this mean self centered person! Try to be a better person 🙄 #DrOz — jordan (@jordan50114795) March 27, 2020