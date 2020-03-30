Wendy Williams slammed after complaining coronavirus has delayed her cosmetic surgery

30 March 2020, 16:14 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 16:16

Wendy Williams receives backlash after claiming coronavirus is delaying her breast surgery
Wendy Williams receives backlash after claiming coronavirus is delaying her breast surgery. Picture: Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams has received backlash after complaining her cosmetic surgery has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Wendy Williams has received backlash after she complained about having coronavirus delaying her cosmetic surgery.

> Coronavirus: Latest NHS advice and guidance

The TV talk show host spoke about having to temporarily suspend The Wendy Williams Show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday (Mar 20) Wendy sat down with Dr.Oz to discuss coronavirus concerns, when she revealed that the COVID-19 disease will get in the way of her getting he breast surgery.

Appearing on The Dr. Oz Show, Wendy Williams detailed how Coronavirus has been affecting her personally.

View this post on Instagram

Why you coughing??? 😷🙄

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Wendy claimed that she supports the health system putting an emphasis about the emergency matters with Coronavirus.

However, the 55-year-old star explained that she might have to deal with some "saggy boobs" for a while. Watch the video here.

“It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs," she said.

She then asked Oz, “For how much longer before I get them pulled back up?”Oz responded saying he felt it would be another “couple of months.”

“I am hopeful that we’re eight weeks away from being through the worst of this,” the NYC-based cardiothoracic surgeon told her.

When fans became aware of what Wendy said regarding her breast surgery being affected by coronavirus, they took to social media to express how they felt about it.

One Twitter user wrote "That's what you're complaining about? #lunatic" while another wrote "Since when do mannequins have to worry about saggy boobs?".

A person on Twitter wrote "People are fighting for there lives because of a ventilator shortage in the city. She’s worried about saggy boobs.".

See other reactions below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Wendy Williams News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake shares photos of son Adonis for the first time ever

Drake shares first ever pictures of son Adonis in heartfelt Instagram post

Drake

Jon Richardson & lucy Beaumont react to Poundz, Mist and more

Jon Richardson & Lucy Beaumont react to Mist, Lil Uzi Vert & more
Offset has responded to allegations that he is "cheating on Cardi B"

Offset responds to Cardi B cheating rumours after fan posts video of rapper "hiding his phone"

Cardi B

Bugzy Malone "lucky to be alive" after bike crash

Bugzy Malone "lucky to be alive" as he reveals crash injuries from hospital bed

Trending

R Kelly has requested to be released from jail due to coronavirus concerns

R. Kelly fears he'll catch coronavirus in jail and seeks immediate release

R Kelly

Bhad Bhabie's new quarantine look has upset people on social media

Bhad Bhabie's new quarantine look has upset a lot of people

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney spark hilarious memes after their physical fight clip goes viral

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney's physical fight sparks hilarious KUWTK fan reactions on Twitter
French Montana is being sued for sexual battery and emotional distress.

French Montana accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman in new lawsuit
Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reveals he tested positive for coronavirus