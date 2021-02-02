Wakanda TV series on Disney plus: release date, trailer, cast & more

What will the Black Panther spin-off series entail?

The Black Panther spin-off TV series is the 12th Marvel Studios series to be announced for Disney+.

WandaVision, which premiered last month, was the first of several shows to launch on the streaming platform.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki are set to debut later this year.

The "Black Panther" cast won two awards at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in 2019. Picture: Getty

Ryan Coogler gave a statement on his new Disney deal and the new Wakanda series.

Coogler said: "It's an honour to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company.

"Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. "

Coogler continued "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."

"We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+."

Ryan Coogler has made a five year deal with Disney to produce more African-fiction entertainment. Picture: Getty

"We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," Coogler added.

Bob Iger, the Disney executive chairman, said: "Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation."|

Iger continued "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment."|

He added We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."