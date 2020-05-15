Too Hot To Handle's Bryce Hirschberg talks Nicole O'Brien relationship

15 May 2020, 11:46

Bryce starred on the 2020 series of Netflix show Too Hot To Handle and is now dating fellow star Nicole O'Brien.

If you 've binged all of Netflix's hit show 'Too Hot To Handle' then you'll know all about Bryce Hirschberg.

Days before making his relationship with fellow show star Nicole O'Brien Instagram official, Bryce sat down for a chat with us and broke down some of his biggest moments from the series.

Too Hot To Handle's Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien are now dating
Too Hot To Handle's Bryce Hirschberg and Nicole O'Brien are now dating. Picture: Instagram

Confirming his relationship with his 'Too Hot To Handle' costar Nicole, Bryce took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair and captioned it, "Nicole + Bryce = #Nyce”.

Bryce lives on a boat with his brother and due to the coronavirus pandemic is currently social distancing from Nicole.

During his chat with Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu, Bryce addressed some of his biggest moments from the show and revealed that he's a big fan of UK series 'Love Island', which is regularly compared to 'Too Hot To Handle'.

As a director and filmmaker, Bryce also revealed he wants to make a movie starring the whole cast from the 2020 'Too Hot To Handle' series, so we'll be keeping a keen eye out for that one!

