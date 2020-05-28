Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'

Ice Cube Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison star alongside Dakota Johnson in new movie 'The High Note'.

When it comes to new movies in 2020, 'The High Note' is doing everything right - from a stellar cast to a brilliant storyline, if you love music then this film is for you!

Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu managed to grab a few minutes with Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison who all star in the film and they revealed some details about what fans can expect when they watch.

Ice Cube plays music manager Jack Robertson in 'The High Note'. Picture: Capital XTRA

Ice Cube plays music manager Jack Robertson in 'The High Note' and speaking about his own experience of music managers, he told us, "You got the ones that's quiet, background guys that they don't even wanna take a picture. Then you got guys like Jack who think they the star. They dress like they going to the GRAMMYs every day and so that's the guy I wanted to play."

Whilst Ice Cube portrays a music manager, Tracee Ellis Ross plays a music star, something that's very close to home for her given that she's the daughter of music icon Diana Ross.

Revealing that singing in the film was actually her biggest fear, Tracee told Capital XTRA, "There were some things that I had to stretch and that were challenging - I really had to face the big fear of the singing. It was my biggest dream and somewhere along the way it turned into my biggest fear and so that was the big leap for me."

