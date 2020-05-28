Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'

28 May 2020, 17:03 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 17:07

Ice Cube Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison star alongside Dakota Johnson in new movie 'The High Note'.

When it comes to new movies in 2020, 'The High Note' is doing everything right - from a stellar cast to a brilliant storyline, if you love music then this film is for you!

Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu managed to grab a few minutes with Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison who all star in the film and they revealed some details about what fans can expect when they watch.

Ice Cube plays music manager Jack Robertson in 'The High Note'
Ice Cube plays music manager Jack Robertson in 'The High Note'. Picture: Capital XTRA

Ice Cube plays music manager Jack Robertson in 'The High Note' and speaking about his own experience of music managers, he told us, "You got the ones that's quiet, background guys that they don't even wanna take a picture. Then you got guys like Jack who think they the star. They dress like they going to the GRAMMYs every day and so that's the guy I wanted to play."

Whilst Ice Cube portrays a music manager, Tracee Ellis Ross plays a music star, something that's very close to home for her given that she's the daughter of music icon Diana Ross.

Revealing that singing in the film was actually her biggest fear, Tracee told Capital XTRA, "There were some things that I had to stretch and that were challenging - I really had to face the big fear of the singing. It was my biggest dream and somewhere along the way it turned into my biggest fear and so that was the big leap for me."

Check out the full video above and let us know what you think of 'The High Note' via @CapitalXTRA!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Tekashi 6ix9ine raised a few eyebrows among fans when his dog got a little too close to him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled for "making out with his dog" in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent and many other celebrities have demanded justice following the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd death: 50 Cent, Diddy, Beyonce and more demand justice amid protests

50 Cent

John Boyega defended his anti-racism remarks.

John Boyega defends anti-racism tweets in passionate video

Trending

Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi

Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi
When will pubs reopen in the UK? Boris Johnson thinks it will be sooner than we thought.

Pubs and restaurants could be reopening next month

Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive

Vybz Kartel gives shout out to his "favourite rapper alive"

Lil' Wayne

Chris Brown shares birthday tribute post to his 'queen' Royalty

Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to Drake's 'side-piece' lyric about her.

Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

Drake