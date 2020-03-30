Jon Richardson & Lucy Beaumont react to Mist, Lil Uzi Vert & more

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont react to music videos from Mist, Shenseea and more.

The Richardsons are two of Britain’s favourite comedians and the bio for their new TV show describes it as ‘a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, so naturally we gave them a shout and got them to react to some of our favourite songs.

From Birmingham rap legend Mist to Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea, we put together a solid playlist for the married duo…but everything went a bit NSFW pretty quickly.

Maybe don’t watch this one with your nan!

