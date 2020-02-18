Unknown T found not guilty: Drill rapper cleared of killing man at party

18 February 2020, 17:11

Unknown T found not guilty of murdering studnet at party
Unknown T found not guilty of murdering studnet at party. Picture: Getty

'Homerton B' rapper Unknown T had appeared in court at The Old Bailey to face charges for murder.

Unknown T has been cleared of all charges following a trial at The Old Bailey which saw him face accusations of murdering engineering student Steven Narvaez-Jara, 20, at a party on New Years Eve 2018.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Lena, 20, had continuously denied the charges made against him and stated that he had nothing to do with the death of Narvaez-Jara.

Unknwon T found not guilty of murder following a trial at The Old Bailey
Unknwon T found not guilty of murder following a trial at The Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

Unknown T was arrested back in July 2019 following the success of his viral Drill hit 'Homerton B', but the rapper maintained his innocence and has now been found not guilty.

The rapper had gone on trial a few weeks ago alongside Ramani Boreland and Mohammed Musse, both 21, with Boreland found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two and violent disorder, and Musse convicted of violent disorder.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How old is Dave, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?

Who is rapper Dave, how old is he, what's his net worth & how does he know Drake?
Future faces backlash after controversial lyrics about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather

Future slammed over "disrespectful" daddy lyric about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather

Future

Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne were among the rappers included on the viral list.

Hip-Hop fans left shocked after list of famous rappers' real ages goes viral
Big Sean checked Joe Budden for his comments on rumoured girlfriend Jhene Aiko's music.

Big Sean claps back at Joe Budden for saying Jhené Aiko's music shows "lack of growth"

Big Sean

Trending

Aitch is nominated for Best New Artist at the BRITs 2020

Who is rapper Aitch, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?
Burna Boy is nominated International Best Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Who is Burna Boy, what is his net worth and is he married to Stefflon Don?
Stormzy smile

Stormzy: 27 Facts You Need To Know About The BRITs Nominated Rapper
Nicki Minaj stuns fans with NSFW twerking video

Nicki Minaj stuns fans with "don't try this at home" twerking video

Nicki Minaj

Amy Lefevre refused to wear the bizarre accessories worn in Junkai Huang's FIT fashion show.

Black model refuses to wear 'racist' oversized monkey ears & lips in controversial fashion show