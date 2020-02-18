Unknown T found not guilty: Drill rapper cleared of killing man at party

Unknown T found not guilty of murdering studnet at party. Picture: Getty

'Homerton B' rapper Unknown T had appeared in court at The Old Bailey to face charges for murder.

Unknown T has been cleared of all charges following a trial at The Old Bailey which saw him face accusations of murdering engineering student Steven Narvaez-Jara, 20, at a party on New Years Eve 2018.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Lena, 20, had continuously denied the charges made against him and stated that he had nothing to do with the death of Narvaez-Jara.

Unknwon T found not guilty of murder following a trial at The Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

Unknown T was arrested back in July 2019 following the success of his viral Drill hit 'Homerton B', but the rapper maintained his innocence and has now been found not guilty.

The rapper had gone on trial a few weeks ago alongside Ramani Boreland and Mohammed Musse, both 21, with Boreland found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 10 to two and violent disorder, and Musse convicted of violent disorder.

