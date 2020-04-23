UK patients offered £625 to join coronavirus vaccine trial

23 April 2020, 11:29 | Updated: 23 April 2020, 11:31

UK patients offered up to £625 to join coronavirus vaccine trials
UK patients offered up to £625 to join coronavirus vaccine trials. Picture: Getty

As the world searches for a coronavirus vaccine, Britons are being offered £625 to take part in trials.

With the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK now over 18,000, Imperial College London and University Hospital Southampton have revealed that they're asking people to take part in human tests for the first time.

> Coronavirus: Latest NHS advice and guidance

These coronavirus tests are aiming to find a COVID-19 vaccine that will help reduce the number of people dying from the virus and people are being offered up to £625 to take part.

Coronavirus vaccine tests will begin in the UK this week
Coronavirus vaccine tests will begin in the UK this week. Picture: Getty

In a bid to get volunteers to take part in the coronavirus vaccine trials, Imperial College tweeted, 'The Imperial College NHS Trust are looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a #COVID19 #vaccine trial, for which they will receive up to £190-£625 reimbursement for time, travel and contribution to the trial.'

According to reports, the trial will require patients to return between 4 and 11 times after they've received the vaccine test and the trial could last up to six months.

People were divided over the offer of up to £625 to take part in the coronavirus trials, with one person tweeting, 'You want someone to accept £625 for an untested vaccine test, on their own body for COVID19? That's an insanely low number. Wow, that's all we're worth in the UK, £600 quid.'

Another person was more open to the trial writing, 'Filled out an application. The money is nice to cover expenses but I’d have volunteered anyway. The risk for this is extremely low as it’s closely related to previous vaccines with known outcomes.'

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Muasic News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake owns a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens.

Drake's luxury custom mattress costs almost $400,000

Drake

Ray-J has been mocked on Twitter after claiming he was to do an IG Live battle

Ray-J roasted after claiming he wants to IG Live battle: "Who want the smoke?”
Eminem gives healthcare workers 'Mom's Spaghetti'

Eminem delivers 'Mom's Spaghetti’ to Detroit healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Eminem

Trey Songz reveals his baby mama for the first time ever

Trey Songz shares first photo of son Noah's mother in sweet tribute post

Trey Songz

Trending

23 Hip Hop questions for your pub quiz

23 Hip Hop pub quiz questions to use on Houseparty or Zoom

Fans debate over who has better songs, Drake or Jay-Z?

Drake & Jay-Z fans spark fierce debate over which rapper has better songs

Drake

French Montana has argued that he would win a back-to-back battle with Kendrick Lamar.

French Montana says he has "more hits" than Kendrick Lamar & would "outshine him" on stage

Kendrick Lamar

T.I. reveals why he's more overprotective of his daughters than his son

T.I. claims he needs to "protect his daughters from heartbreak" but not his sons
Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't respect Drake's 'Toosie Slide' & thinks it's "wack"

Drake