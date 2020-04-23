UK patients offered £625 to join coronavirus vaccine trial

UK patients offered up to £625 to join coronavirus vaccine trials. Picture: Getty

As the world searches for a coronavirus vaccine, Britons are being offered £625 to take part in trials.

With the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK now over 18,000, Imperial College London and University Hospital Southampton have revealed that they're asking people to take part in human tests for the first time.

These coronavirus tests are aiming to find a COVID-19 vaccine that will help reduce the number of people dying from the virus and people are being offered up to £625 to take part.

Coronavirus vaccine tests will begin in the UK this week. Picture: Getty

In a bid to get volunteers to take part in the coronavirus vaccine trials, Imperial College tweeted, 'The Imperial College NHS Trust are looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a #COVID19 #vaccine trial, for which they will receive up to £190-£625 reimbursement for time, travel and contribution to the trial.'

According to reports, the trial will require patients to return between 4 and 11 times after they've received the vaccine test and the trial could last up to six months.

The Imperial College NHS Trust are looking for healthy volunteers to participate in a #COVID19 #vaccine trial, for which they will receive up to £190-£625 reimbursement for time, travel and contribution to the trial. (1/2) — Imperial Medicine (@ImperialMed) April 21, 2020

If you are aged 18-55, in good health and think you might be interested, please visit the website for more information. (2/2)https://t.co/IeUnegc9pH — Imperial Medicine (@ImperialMed) April 21, 2020

People were divided over the offer of up to £625 to take part in the coronavirus trials, with one person tweeting, 'You want someone to accept £625 for an untested vaccine test, on their own body for COVID19? That's an insanely low number. Wow, that's all we're worth in the UK, £600 quid.'

Another person was more open to the trial writing, 'Filled out an application. The money is nice to cover expenses but I’d have volunteered anyway. The risk for this is extremely low as it’s closely related to previous vaccines with known outcomes.'

