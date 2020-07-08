TikTok ban addressed by Mike Pompeo amid privacy fears

Mike Pompeo addressed a potential TikTok ban in America. Picture: Getty

U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed claims that TikTok and other apps from Chinese developers could be banned.

By Matt Tarr

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, yet the American government has hinted at the fact they could ban the app over fears about users private information being shared.

Speaking on Fox's 'The Ingraham Angle', U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was questioned on the fact that other countries are looking at banning TikTok to which he said, "We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses talks of banning TikTok. Picture: Getty

After the Indian government banned TikTok and with the Australian government looking to follow suit, Mike Pompeo was quizzed on what America's stance would be going forward.

Pompeo appeared to criticise the Chines government's use of technology as he said, "We have worked on this very issue for a long time, whether its the problem of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure -- we've gone all over the world and we are making real progress getting that out -- we had declared ZTE a danger to American national security."

He went on to add, "With respect to Chinese apps on people's cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too."

When asked if he recommends people download TikTok on their phones, Pompeo said, "Only if you want you private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party".

The U.S Secretary of State hinted that President Donald Trump would be speaking on the issue soon and claimed he didn't want to "step out in front of the President".

If TikTok does get banned in America it would likely mean that some of the platform's biggest users, including Charli D'Amelio, Zach King and Addison Rae will potentially have to find a new digital space to share their content.

