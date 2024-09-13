Is The Weeknd retiring? Here's everything Abel Tesfaye has said about changing his name

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is The Weeknd changing his name to and is he going to retire? Here's everything we know about Abel Tesfaye's plans for a last album and retirement.

The Weeknd has just released his lead single from upcoming album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' titled 'Dancing In The Flames', and talk has turned to if the 'Blinding Nights' singer will be retiring or changing his name.

Abel Tesfaye, whose stage name is The Weeknd, has openly spoken about calling quits on his music career, and possibly retiring after the release of his new album.

So, what has The Weeknd said about changing his name or killing the persona ahead of his new album dropping? Here's everything you need to know.

The Weeknd has spoken about possibly retiring. . Picture: Getty

Is The Weeknd making his last album?

The Weeknd has revealed that his upcoming new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is the last in the trilogy of 2020's 'After Hours' and 2022's 'Dawn FM', with the chapter closing after this release.

In a quote to accompany the announcement of his upcoming release, he said: “This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding instalment.”

During an interview with Variety in 2023, he revealed he was finishing the "third part of this sage, of this trilogy."

The Weeknd has toured the world. Picture: Getty

What is The Weeknd changing his name to?

In 2023, he spoke to W Magazine to clarify him 'killing' his persona of The Weeknd.

He said “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd.

"But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Weeknd created and appeared in The Idol in 2023. Picture: Alamy

What is the meaning of The Weeknd?

The Weeknd, AKA Abel Tesfaye, has been known by his stage name for over a decade. However, many fans don't actually know where his moniker comes from.

He came up with the name when he was a teenager, and told Reddit he "hated his name at the the time though so I tried it as a stage name.

"I took out the "e" because there was already a Canadian band named the weekend (copyright issues)."