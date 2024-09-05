The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The Weeknd has announced that he is working on a new album called 'Hurry Up Tommorow', and here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weeknd has announced his newest album and third in the trilogy that began with 'After Hours', followed up by 'Dawn FM' and his latest will be named 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been teasing new music over recent months, and finally announced the news in a series of recent social media posts.

So, when does The Weeknd's new album get released, who features and what is on the tracklist? Here's everything you need to know.

The Weeknd is dropping a new album. Picture: Getty

When does The Weeknd's new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' get released?

So far, there is no release date for The Weeknd's new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', however fans can imagine it is coming soon.

The Weeknd announced the new project with a series of quotes, as one says: “This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding instalment.”

The first chapter was 202's After Hours, second was 2022's Dawn FM, so it is likely the third instalment will be released in 2024.

The Weeknd Performs At Etihad Stadium. Picture: Getty

What is the tracklist for 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'?

We do not know the tracklist for The Weeknd's upcoming new album, however we will update this page when it becomes available.

He might perform some new songs off his album at some upcoming shows, including in Australia next month.

During an interview with Variety in 2023, he revealed he was finishing the "third part of this sage, of this trilogy."