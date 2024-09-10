Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames': Lyrics & Meaning explained
10 September 2024, 16:17
What are the lyrics behind The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing in the Flames'? Here's everything we know including his first live performance of the track and the meaning behind the lyrics.
Listen to this article
The Weeknd has shocked fans after announcing his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', due for release late this year or early next year, but will release his lead single from the era even sooner! He has now revealed the album cover for his new project, which shows him staring intently at the camera.
'Dancing in the Flames' will be released this Friday, 13 September, and although it has not officially come out, the singer has already debuted the track in Brazil, which gave fans a sneak peek of the lyrics.
- The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More
- The Weeknd fans think he leaked voicemail from ex Bella Hadid mid-concert
So, what are the lyrics to The Weeknd's new single 'Dancing in the Flames' and what does it mean? Here's everything we can decipher from the lyrics The Weeknd sung at his date in Brazil.
What are the lyrics to The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing in the Flames'?
Here are the lyrics to The Weeknd's new single 'Dancing in the Flames' (via Genius)
[Intro]
Oh-oh, yeah
[Verse 1]
Traffic dies while we are racin' home
Melted lights cover the open road
I hope we make it 'cause I've been chasin'
Another odyssey
[Chorus]
I can't wait to see your face
Crash when we're switching lanes
My love's beyond the pain
But if I miss the brake
We're dancin' in the flames
It's indescribable
[Verse 2]
Traffic dies while we are racin' home
Melted lights cover the open road
I hope we make it 'cause I've been chasin'
Another odyssey
[Chorus]
I can't wait to see your face
Crash when we're switching lanes
My love's beyond the pain
But if I miss the brake
We're dancin' in the flames
It's indescribable
[Verse 3]
The world can't heal, they say on the radio (Oh no)
So grab the wheel, want you to be in control
We're dodging headlights and you say hold tight
Another odyssey
[Chorus]
I can't wait to see your face
Crash when we're switching lanes
My love's beyond the pain
But if I miss the brake
We're dancin' in the flames
It's indescribable
[Bridge]
Ooh (Indescribable)
Oh
Everything's fadin', we barely made it
The fire's ragin', but you're so beautiful
And it's amazin', 'cause I can taste it
Our final odyssey, oh
[Chorus]
I can't wait to see your face
Crash when we're switching lanes
My love's beyond the pain
But if I miss the brake
We're dancin' in the flames
So just have faith, we're dancin' in the flames
It's indescribable
Indescribable, ooh
Indescribable
What is the meaning behind The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing in the Flames'?
The Weeknd has spoken numerous times about killing or retiring his persona of The Weeknd, and instead going by Abel Tesafaye.
His latest project is expected to be the final release under the stage name “The Weeknd", after saying back in 2023 that he is getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd.
"But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”