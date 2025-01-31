The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' full list of features

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' full list of features. Picture: Getty / PR

By Anna Suffolk

Which artists other than The Weeknd feature on his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'? From Future to Travis Scott, here's the full list of features.

The Weeknd has released his brand new album Hurry Up Tomorrow today after delaying the release by a week amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 'Enjoy the Show' singer has released the final part to his trilogy of albums, following 2020's After Hours, and 2022's Dawn FM.

So, which artists feature on the album? As music streaming services including Spotify don't have the features named, here's the full list of features of Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The Weeknd has released his new album. . Picture: Alamy

Who are the features on The Weeknd's new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'?

Here is a list of the features on The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow:

Justice (Wake Me Up)

Anitta (Sao Paulo)

Florence + The Machine & Travis Scott (Reflections Laughing)

Future (Enjoy The Show)

Playboi Carti (Timeless)

Giorgio Moroder (Big Sleep)

Lana Del Rey (The Abyss)

Frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey features on the album. Picture: Getty

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Playboi Carti perform on stage during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd revealed that the song Take Me Back To LA's proceeds will be donated to an LA Foodbank, and the singer chose to cancel the concert for the album release amid the wildfires.

He did appear on Jimmy Kimmel to perform his new song 'Open Hearts'.

