The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey 'The Abyss' lyrics meaning explained
31 January 2025, 11:23 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 14:18
What are the lyrics behind The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's new song 'The Abyss'? Here's the explanation behind their collaboration.
Listen to this article
The Weeknd has released his new album called 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', and fans can't stop talking about his new song 'The Abyss' with Lana Del Rey.
Him and Lana Del Rey's new song follows on from Lust for Life and Stargirl Interlude, and fans are excited for the reunion! Lana's feature appears 'hidden' in the album, and she does not have as much of a part compared to her previous two songs with Abel.
- The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' full list of features
- Is The Weeknd retiring? Here's everything Abel Tesfaye has said about changing his name
- Inside The Weeknd's new song 'Dancing In The Flames' Lyrics & Meaning explained
So, what are the lyrics to The Weeknd's new song 'The Abyss' with Lana Del Rey? Here's the meaning explained.
What is the meaning behind The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's The Abyss new song?
The Weeknd first teased the song The Abyss via his X account in July 2024, and performed it live for the first time in Sao Paulo in September last year.
During the song, The Weeknd describes the loss of love with his partner whilst the world around him cascades into chaos.
The singer speaks about not wanting to let go of his lover as the time they have together has become so special. The imagery of flames features heavily on The Weeknd's new music, where he aims to get through the chaos by embracing what matters most to him.
The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's The Abyss lyrics:
I tried my best to not let you go
I don't like the view from halfway down
Just promise me that it won't be slow
Will I feel the impact of the ground?
I tried to be something that I'll never be
Why waste another precious hour?
Why waste another precious ounce?
I'd rather leave somewhat of a legacy
Familiar, a thought that's so familiar
Let me close my eyes with denial
Let's end it all, the world's not far behind
So what's the point of staying?
It's going up in flames, uh-oh
This ain't now, oh-oh
Hey-hey
Oh-ooh
(Hey)
Just hold my heartbeat close to you
Remember how it always beats for you
I'm falling at the speed of light
I'm staring at your shrinking face
You know my heart belongs to you
One last time, say that you want me too
The only words that gave me life
Now I see you on the other side
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Oh-oh
Oh, mama, I'll pray
Not running away
Oh-oh
Hey-hey (Oh, no)
Oh-oh
Hey-hey
Is a threat not a promise? (Mmm)
If you're looking for rage (Mmm, oh)
If you're looking ragin'
Quiet for days
Baby, running away
Ayy-ayy
Is a threat not a promise?
Is a threat not a promise?
Yeah-yeah
Ah-ha (Oh)
Ah-ha (Oh)
Ah-ha
Ah-ha
Mama, I'll pray
The Weeknd’s close camera work delivered the meme of Super Bowl LV