The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey 'The Abyss' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics behind The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's new song 'The Abyss'? Here's the explanation behind their collaboration.

The Weeknd has released his new album called 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', and fans can't stop talking about his new song 'The Abyss' with Lana Del Rey.

Him and Lana Del Rey's new song follows on from Lust for Life and Stargirl Interlude, and fans are excited for the reunion! Lana's feature appears 'hidden' in the album, and she does not have as much of a part compared to her previous two songs with Abel.

So, what are the lyrics to The Weeknd's new song 'The Abyss' with Lana Del Rey? Here's the meaning explained.

What is the meaning behind The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's The Abyss new song?

The Weeknd first teased the song The Abyss via his X account in July 2024, and performed it live for the first time in Sao Paulo in September last year.

During the song, The Weeknd describes the loss of love with his partner whilst the world around him cascades into chaos.

The singer speaks about not wanting to let go of his lover as the time they have together has become so special. The imagery of flames features heavily on The Weeknd's new music, where he aims to get through the chaos by embracing what matters most to him.

The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey's The Abyss lyrics:

I tried my best to not let you go

I don't like the view from halfway down

Just promise me that it won't be slow

Will I feel the impact of the ground?

I tried to be something that I'll never be

Why waste another precious hour?

Why waste another precious ounce?

I'd rather leave somewhat of a legacy

Familiar, a thought that's so familiar



Let me close my eyes with denial

Let's end it all, the world's not far behind

So what's the point of staying?

It's going up in flames, uh-oh

This ain't now, oh-oh



Hey-hey

Oh-ooh

(Hey)



Just hold my heartbeat close to you

Remember how it always beats for you

I'm falling at the speed of light

I'm staring at your shrinking face

You know my heart belongs to you

One last time, say that you want me too

The only words that gave me life

Now I see you on the other side



Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh

Oh-oh



Oh, mama, I'll pray

Not running away

Oh-oh

Hey-hey (Oh, no)

Oh-oh

Hey-hey

Is a threat not a promise? (Mmm)

If you're looking for rage (Mmm, oh)

If you're looking ragin'

Quiet for days

Baby, running away

Ayy-ayy

Is a threat not a promise?

Is a threat not a promise?

Yeah-yeah

Ah-ha (Oh)

Ah-ha (Oh)

Ah-ha

Ah-ha

Mama, I'll pray

