Is The Weeknd going on a 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tour in 2025? Dates, Venues & Tickets

31 January 2025, 15:49

Is The Weeknd going on a 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tour in 2025? Rumours, Dates & Tickets
Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Is The Weeknd taking his new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' on a UK tour in 2025? Here's everything we know including possible dates and venues.

The Weeknd has just released his brand new album titled Hurry Up Tomorrow, which features songs like Timeless and The Abyss.

Fans have been excited to listen to the hotly-anticipated project, and have started wondering if and when The Weeknd might be taking his album on tour.

So, is The Weeknd heading out on a Hurry Up Tomorrow tour in 2025 and is he coming to the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

The Weeknd performing at this years Coachella
The Weeknd could be going on tour. . Picture: Getty Images

Is The Weeknd going on a 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' tour in 2025?

The Weeknd has confirmed a new Hurry Up Tomorrow tour in 2025! The singer took to social media to share he will be continuing After Hours Till Dawn in the US and Canada from May to September 2025.

He is set to tour stadiums, and Mike Dean and Playboi Carti will join the singer at most dates.

He finished his After Hours Till Dawn tour in Australia at the end of 2024, and hasn't toured the UK since 2023. Could The Weeknd be coming back to the UK soon?

The Weeknd is dropping a new album.
The Weeknd on tour. Picture: Getty

To celebrate the release of his new album, The Weeknd has shared the release date of his film titled Hurry Up Tomorrow.

It will be based on the premise of his new album, and stars Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan and The Weeknd himself.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is set to be released on May 16, 2025 in the US, with worldwide releases still to be confirmed.

Barry Keoghan is set to star.
Barry Keoghan is set to star. Picture: Getty

