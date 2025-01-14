When has The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ been delayed to & when is the new release date?

14 January 2025, 11:22

When has The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' been delayed to & when is the new release date? Picture: Getty

The Weeknd has announced he is postponing the release of his highly-anticipated album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Here's everything you need to know including the new release date.

The Weeknd's new album titled 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' has been delayed as well as his one off LA concert amid the destruction of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesafaye, has revealed he has pushed back the album, which was set to arrive on January 24, 2025.

A one-off concert, which was set to occur the day after, has also been postponed due to its location within the Los Angeles wildfire location.

The Weeknd debuted his new song in Sao Paolo.
The Weeknd is releasing his new album soon. . Picture: Getty

When is The Weeknd's new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' being released?

Originally set for release on Friday January 24th, The Weeknd's new album will be released a week later on January 31st.

The Weeknd explained the reasoning behind the delay on his Instagram, declaring: "This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time."

He continued, "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."

The Weeknd has released a remix to his popular 2016 track.
The Weeknd has released six albums under the moniker. . Picture: Getty

Hurry Up Tomorrow completes the trilogy alongside After Hours and Dawn FM - set to be the last under his stage name of The Weeknd.

The album is set to feature Playboi Carti, Anitta, Max Martin and Pharrell Williams among others, after the singer released the track list late in 2024.

The Weeknd announced the new project with a series of quotes, as one says: “This album represents the creative apex of the project, serving as the third and final chapter crafted with existential and self-referential themes as seen with the latest visionary teasers that have set fans ablaze with anticipation for this concluding instalment.”

