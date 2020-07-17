Tamar Braxton reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged overdose

17 July 2020, 13:44 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 13:53

Tamar Braxton reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged overdose
Tamar Braxton reportedly rushed to hospital following alleged overdose. Picture: Getty

Singer Tamar Braxton has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive in her hotel room, reports claim.

By Tiana Williams

Tamar Braxton has reportedly been hospitalised after being found unresponsive in a Los Angeles hotel room on Thursday night (Jul 16)

According to The Blast, the 42-year-old singer was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso, at the the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California - where the couple were staying.

Adefeso reportedly called emergency services, claiming Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Tamar was then taken to hospital.

David Adefeso (Left) reportedly found Tamar Braxton (right) unresponsive in a hotel room
David Adefeso (Left) reportedly found Tamar Braxton (right) unresponsive in a hotel room. Picture: Getty

Tamar's boyfriend David believes that the incident was a possible suicide attempt, sources have told the publication.

Los Angeles Police Department sources confirmed that they had received a call around 9.45 pm, reporting that a 43-year-old female had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.”

Tamar is reportedly currently in stable condition but still unconscious. The singer is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for Tamar also told The Blast: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day - more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Tamar Braxton recently created a brand new reality TV show 'To Catch a Beautician'
Tamar Braxton recently created a brand new reality TV show 'To Catch a Beautician'. Picture: Getty

The incident comes after Tamar and David's 'Coupled & Quarantined' YouTube show was cancelled earlier this week.

The pair announced that they would not be posting a new clip, with a statement on their page reading, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not Covid).

The message continued to read" 'We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. 

The couple added 'So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.'

Our thoughts, prayers and well wishes are with Tamar Braxton, her family, friends and fans.

