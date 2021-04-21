What Is Stephen Lawrence Day? How can I support the foundation?
21 April 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 14:59
How can I get involved with Stephen Lawrence Day? Here's everything we know about the Memorial Day event.
Stephen Lawrence Day was established to commemorate Stephen Lawrence following his tragic death in 1993.
This year will mark the 25th anniversary since Stephen was murdered in an unprovoked racially motivated attack at 18-years-old.
Stephen Lawrence Day is a day dedicated to Stephen’s memory and aims to encourage people to think about what part they play in creating a society.
See below for more information on Stephen's story, the foundations aims and how you can get involved.
Who is Stephen Lawerence?
Stephen Lawrence was a Black British teenager who was murdered in an unprovoked racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Eltham on the 22 April 1993.
Stephen's death and the long-standing police investigation raised serious issues concerning police practice, institutional racism and caused a movement.
In the wake of Stephen’s murder, activists pushed for; anti-racism and equality reforms and changes in the law.
That is the legacy of Stephen. However, we are aware that there is always work to be done to diminish racism in society.
What is Stephen Lawrence Day?
In 2020, Baroness Doreen Lawrence OBE, who is also Stephen's mother launched The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation in order to raise global awareness of racial inequality.
It exists to fight for a more equal, inclusive society, and to foster opportunities for marginalised people in the UK.
The Foundation focusses on engendering equality, diversity and inclusion for young people, supporting ethnic minority communities, and organisations.
It is also a day where people are urged to ensuring that their workplace is supporting ethnic and disadvantaged workers.
When is Stephen Lawrence Day?
Stephen Lawrence Day takes place on Thursday 22nd April 2021.
Ahead of National Stephen Lawrence Day, the campaign launched with cultural webinars, assemblies with ambassador schools, the ‘Never Forget Stephen Lawrence’ campaign film; and the exhibition taking over Brixton Village.
In partnership with Adidas, the month-long exhibition will take the form of 29 flags, installed across market avenues.
How do I support Stephen Lawrence Day?
In order to support Stephen Lawrence Day, you can;
- Take part in the #StephenLawrenceDay Virtual Assembly on Thursday 22 April, from 9.00 am.
- Circulate the theme of ‘Friendship, Respect and Difference’ on social media.
- Use the www.stephenlawrenceday.org website with age-appropriate materials to support children and young adults in education.
- You could donate to or raise funds for the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation. All donations fund the charity’s work to help change the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
- You could ask the schools in your area, or your children’s schools to support Stephen Lawrence Day.
- Contact your employer and ask them to work with the foundation.
- Share a video on social media saying why you are supporting Stephen Lawrence Day 2021.
- Use hashtags on social media such as; #StephenLawrenceDay #StephenLawrence #SLDay21 #ALegacyOfChange #BecauseOfStephen #LiveYourBestLife # #education #Classrooms #Community #Careers #neverforgetstephenlawrence
Find out more information and receive templates on how to approach schools and your employee for support on this cause here.