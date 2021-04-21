What Is Stephen Lawrence Day? How can I support the foundation?

What Is Stephen Lawrence Day? How can I support the foundation? Picture: Getty

How can I get involved with Stephen Lawrence Day? Here's everything we know about the Memorial Day event.

Stephen Lawrence Day was established to commemorate Stephen Lawrence following his tragic death in 1993.

This year will mark the 25th anniversary since Stephen was murdered in an unprovoked racially motivated attack at 18-years-old.

Stephen Lawrence Day is a day dedicated to Stephen’s memory and aims to encourage people to think about what part they play in creating a society.

See below for more information on Stephen's story, the foundations aims and how you can get involved.