Rapper Bugzy Malone left 'seriously injured' after motorbike crash in Manchester

Bugzy Malone has been involved in a motorbike crash in Manchester. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old smashed into an Audi pulling out of a T-junction in Bury, Manchester.

Bugzy Malone has reportedly been left "seriously injured" after a quad bike crash in Manchester last night, according to reports.

The 29-year-old rapper could be seen riding what appeared to be a motorised trike round the streets of Bury before crashing into an Audi pulling out of a T-junction.

CCTV footage of the incident, which later appeared on social media, shows Bugzy - real name Aaron Davis - ploughing into the side of the car before turning on its side and spinning across the road. Footage following the incident shows the rapper lying on the floor and clutching his face.

Bugzy Malone has been involved in a motorbike accident in Bury, Manchester. Picture: Getty

Greater Manchester Police later confirmed they were called to a collision involving a quad bike and another vehicle, on Rochdale Road, at around 9.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 9.20pm last night, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quadbike.

"Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

Fans rallied around the rapper to sent well wishes, with DJ Semtex writing, "Praying for Bugzy Malone and his family. He’s a warrior, absolute Spartan if anyone can recover from this @thebugzymalone can"

Praying for Bugzy Malone and his family. He’s a warrior, absolute Spartan if anyone can recover from this @thebugzymalone can 🙏🏼 https://t.co/aG9pwySGJK pic.twitter.com/0uR4d4x3WC — DJ Semtex (@DJSemtex) March 25, 2020

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone.



Wishing you a quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020

I hope Bugzy Malone is okay. I’m disgusted by the people on twitter saying it’s karma cause he shouldn’t have been outside. You’re as bad as the person who filmed it. Nasty, self righteous pricks. Hope he makes a speedy recovery — Snips (@snipstweets) March 26, 2020

This is a developing story.