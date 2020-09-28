Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi "knocks out pregnant ex-girlfriend's tooth"

The rapper allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend Kee in the mouth.

***TRIGGER WARNING: Details of alleged physical abuse are mentioned in this article***

Slim Jxmmi, one half of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, has allegedly split from his girlfriend after a report claims he punched her in the mouth.

According to The Shade Room, the rapper's now-ex girlfriend Kee - who is currently six months pregnant - was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Slim about two months ago.

The source claims Slim punched Kee so hard in the mouth that her front tooth was knocked out and the bone in her gums was left broken. Jxmmi reportedly paid for Kee's veneers after the incident.

Kee and Jxmmi's relationship had allegedly been physically abusive for some time, says the source, adding that she was "his punching bag". They say Jxmmi's behaviour is a "direct result" father passing away earlier this year.

The source claims Kee has not pressed charges on Jxmmi out of fear that he would retaliate against her.

The pair have since ended their relationship, and Kee is said to be in a "safe environment" and "plans to stay away from Jxmmi" throughout the rest of her pregnancy.

Slim Jxmmi and his younger brother Swae Lee, known collectively as Rae Sremmurd, signed a record deal with Mike Will Made It's EarDrummers label back in 2013.

They achieved major success with their 2016 single 'Black Beatles' from SremmLife 2, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and achieved top ten status in numerous countries worldwide.