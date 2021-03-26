QUIZ: How well do you remember the dance movie 'You Got Served'?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the dance movie 'You Got Served'? Picture: Getty/Screen Gems/ Sony Pictures

Are you a true hip-hop street dance movie fan? Do you love the film 'You Got Served'? This one is for you...

You Got Served is one of the most talked about street dance films in the Hip-Hop movie realm!

Not only does it star one of he hottest 90's boy bands, but it blew fans away for it's deeply emotional storyline, contrasted with exciting and extravagant choreography.

But, how well do you remember the movie 'You Got Served'? Take the quiz below and let us know how you get on @CapitalXTRA