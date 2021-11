Only a true Wizkid fan can get 100% on this lyrics quiz!

Only a true Wizkid fan can get 100% on this lyrics quiz! Picture: Getty

Are you a true WizKid fan? Well take part in this fun, interactive quiz and share your results with friends!

Nobody does Afro Beats quite like WizKid!

Wizkid fans are currently going crazy as the Afro king will be in London tomorrow for a live show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. Are you a Wizkid Stan and do you know everything about the singer?

Take the quiz below....