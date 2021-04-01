QUIZ: Can you guess which states these rappers are from?

QUIZ: Can you guess which state these rappers are from? Picture: Getty

Time to test your US Hip-Hop knowledge.

Hip-Hip is one of the biggest genres in the world right now and has been running the music industry for decades. Fact!

Talented rappers and Hip-Hop artists have emerged from every corner of the globe, but the genre was originally birthed in New York City way back in the 1970's.

Since then, American rappers from all over the country have gone on to top the charts and inspire millions - from Tupac and Biggie to Kanye West and Cardi B.

So, how well do you know your favourite rappers, really? Think you can correctly identify which state each of these stars grew up in? Let's see...