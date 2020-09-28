QUIZ: Only a true Tupac fan can match these lyrics to their song

28 September 2020, 16:27

QUIZ: Only a true Tupac fan can match these lyrics to their song.
QUIZ: Only a true Tupac fan can match these lyrics to their song. Picture: Getty

Can you match the Tupac track to these bars?

It's been over two decades since we lost him, but it goes without saying that Tupac's music lives on.

The Hip-Hop icon has left an unmatched legacy behind him and has a loyal legion of fans that will stay bumping his tunes forever, from 'All Eyez On Me' to 'Ghetto Gospel'.

So, you think you know your Tupac bars? Can you really match all of these lyrics to their songs?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi "knocks out pregnant ex-girlfriend's tooth".

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi "knocks out pregnant ex-girlfriend's tooth"
Rihanna claps back at "ignorant" fan over skincare jibe.

Rihanna claps back at "ignorant" fan over skincare jibe

Rihanna

50 Cent responds to Dr. Dre’s daughter calling him “ugly” & “washed up”

50 Cent responds to Dr. Dre’s daughter calling him “ugly” & “washed up”

50 Cent

Bow Wow’s newborn son looks “identical” to him in new photos

Bow Wow’s newborn son looks “identical” to him in new photos

Trending

Tory Lanez

21 facts you need to know about 'LUV' rapper Tory Lanez

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”

Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”

Cardi B

QUIZ: Only a true noughties R&B fan will remember all of these lyrics.

QUIZ: Only a true noughties R&B fan will remember all of these lyrics
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear

Rihanna