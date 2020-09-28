QUIZ: Only a true Tupac fan can match these lyrics to their song

QUIZ: Only a true Tupac fan can match these lyrics to their song. Picture: Getty

Can you match the Tupac track to these bars?

It's been over two decades since we lost him, but it goes without saying that Tupac's music lives on.

The Hip-Hop icon has left an unmatched legacy behind him and has a loyal legion of fans that will stay bumping his tunes forever, from 'All Eyez On Me' to 'Ghetto Gospel'.

So, you think you know your Tupac bars? Can you really match all of these lyrics to their songs?