QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character

QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character. Picture: Getty

Sister Sister is finally available to watch on Netflix.

If you're a nineties baby, you'll probably remember Sister Sister as one of your favourite TV shows growing up.

The iconic show starring the Mowry twins has finally arrived on Netflix, after originally airing for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.

So, were you a big fan of the hit show? Think you can remember the names of the main characters? Let's see, shall we?