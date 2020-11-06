QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character

6 November 2020, 14:46

QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character
QUIZ: Only a true Sister Sister expert will recognise every character. Picture: Getty

Sister Sister is finally available to watch on Netflix.

If you're a nineties baby, you'll probably remember Sister Sister as one of your favourite TV shows growing up.

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix

The iconic show starring the Mowry twins has finally arrived on Netflix, after originally airing for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.

So, were you a big fan of the hit show? Think you can remember the names of the main characters? Let's see, shall we?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Chris Brown's first album?

QUIZ: Is it a Cardi B lyric or a Nicki Minaj lyric?

QUIZ: Is it a Cardi B lyric or a Nicki Minaj lyric?

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy confirm gender of baby

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix/

Sister Sister is now available on UK Netflix

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s kidnapper sentenced to 24 years in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent reacts to Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot's alleged split

50 Cent

Lil Pump

28 facts you need to know about 'Gucci Gang' rapper Lil Pump

Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours

Lil Wayne cryptically responds to Denise Bidot breakup rumours

Lil' Wayne

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night.

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting makeup during election night

Kylie Jenner