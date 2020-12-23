QUIZ: Do you know these R&B singer’s birthdays?
23 December 2020, 12:47
From Usher to Alicia Keys - do you know when your favourite star was born?
Calling all R&B lovers! We're about to test your knowledge on some of your favourite singers.
Because let's face it, you can't call yourself a true fan of someone - whether it's Usher, Jhené Aiko or Chris Brown - without knowing their birthday.
Think you know all there is to know about these R&B stars? Can you correctly identity their birthday? Let's see.