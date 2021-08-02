QUIZ: Answer these 10 rap questions and we'll guess your age

2 August 2021, 17:28

What's your rap age?
What's your rap age? Picture: Getty

Are you a true rap fan? Well, take part in this fun, interactive quiz to find out your rap age and compare it with your friends!

Does your rap knowledge go back to the 90's? Can you rap every Dave lyric by heart? Are you a Barb or a Lil Kim stan?

Is your rap knowledge outdated or are you clued up on the old and the new?

Real rap fans have knowledge that spans the decades. Take this quiz to see if your real age matches your rap age.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West 'The Donda album release' listening event: Location, tickets, how to listen & more

Kanye West 'The Donda album release' listening event: Location, tickets, how to listen & more

Kanye West

DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone

DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone

DaBaby girlfriend DaniLeigh: age, Instagram and net worth revealed

DaBaby ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh: age, Instagram and net worth revealed
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Trending

DaniLeigh hinted that DaBaby is her child's father

DaniLeigh hints at DaBaby being her child's father in new cryptic post
Fetty Wap's late daughter's mother pays tribute to Lauren Maxwell, 4, following her death

Fetty Wap's late daughter's mother pays tribute to Lauren Maxwell, 4, following her death
Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split after six years together

Nelly and longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson split after six years together
Who is Richard Williams? The real person behind Will Smith's character in 'King Richard'

Who is Richard Williams? The real person behind Will Smith's character in 'King Richard'
Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott x Fragment Jordan 1 Low: Retail price, pictures, release date, resell & more